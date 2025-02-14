Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 5.

The highly-anticipated second season of Severance is officially halfway over, as Season 2, Episode 5, “Trojan’s Horse” is now streaming on Apple TV+. The previous episode, “Woe’s Hollow,” featured the Macrodata Refinement team heading out into the snowy tundra for a wilderness retreat that ultimately saw Irving B. (John Turturro) lose his job after exposing Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) for pretending to be her innie, Episode 5 shows the MDR team paying their respects to Irving, who they aren’t sure they’ll ever see again, with his Lumon-approved funeral involving a watermelon carved to represent his head. Collider’s Carly Lane recently caught up with the entire Severance team to talk about Season 2, and she asked about the cast's reaction to that melon-head moment:

ZACH CHERRY: I could never have envisioned it, but I loved every second. JOHN TURTURRO: I don’t even know if I'll be able to watch this. CHERRY: What's funny is that scene really was kind of strange. John wasn't there for that scene, and it was very emotional. BRITT LOWER: We missed you so much! CHERRY: Having this representation of you there was very impactful, honestly. That watermelon head.

This cast and crew have spent years together since they began work on Season 1, and it’s easy to tell that they’re just as close off the screen as they are when they’re in character. Severance has become such a popular show due to its willingness to push the needle and constantly innovate, delivering scenes that no one could have seen coming even in their wildest dreams and watching the Macrodata Refinement team stand around a giant watermelon shaped like Irving is another example of that. It remains to be seen how Irving will play into the rest of the season, and if he’ll step into a smaller role like Burt (Christopher Walken) has, but his presence on the severed floor at Lumon will certainly be missed. Severance also stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Tramell Tillman as Mr. Milchick, and Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel.

How Does ‘Severance’ Season 2 Compare to Season 1?

Severance Season 1 earned glowing reviews across the board upon its premiere in 2022, with critics approving of the show with a 97% rating and audiences scoring it a strong 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 has somehow improved upon the critics' score, earning a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences are slightly less hot on the second season, approving of it at only a 77% rate. Still, Severance Season 2 has performed extremely well for Apple TV+ thus far — the show quickly rose to the top of streaming charts and refuses to give up its spot after displacing Silo, the sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson.

The first five episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming. Watch Severance on Apple TV+.