Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Severance never lets the audience or its characters feel comfortable, and it is the best part of the entire show. Whenever innies like Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), or Irving B. (John Turturro) feel like they have taken a step closer to discovering what Lumon is hiding, the nefarious corporation strikes a blow that completely resets the board, such as tricking the innies into believing Helena Eagan was actually one of them. This manipulative treatment is not just limited to the trapped innies, however; it also extends to every worker at the company, whether it be Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) or the mysterious Miss Huang (Sarah Bock).

However, this manipulation is no clearer than when we see it used on Milchick (Tramell Tillman), and it is so powerful that it is beginning to turn me around on Milchick as a character. It would be easy to look at the newly promoted severed floor chief as someone to hate and nothing more. Tillman's performance means that Milchick is one of those characters who you’re both thoroughly frustrated and entertained by, as his mysterious and threatening tone has served to intimidate and minimize the innies and their feelings. Yet, despite Milchick's charisma, sympathy is not a word I would associate with him.

However, Season 2 of Severance has shown a different side to Milchick. In fact, he might genuinely be the character I’m rooting for the most to turn good, and the latest episode confirms it. Not only are we privy to more of the inner conflict that he endures as a Black man working at Lumon, but we see how Lumon is forcing him to be a greater antagonist to Mark and the other innies. This could take him down a darker path, but I can't help but feel like there is still light in Milchick that will make itself clearer as the show goes on.

Milchick Is in a Unique Position at Lumon in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

One word that we can certainly use to describe Milchick up until this point is subjective. Almost every word he has said, every smile he has given, has felt like it is hiding something deeper behind it. However, in the season's latest episode, "Trojan's Horse", Milchick shows a far more objectively moral side to himself when he confronts Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander) about the racist paintings he received. Rather than outright complain about the paintings, he attempts to empathize with Natalie on a human level as a fellow person of color, and the delicate language he uses shows us how uncomfortable he is to say anything negative about Lumon.

When Natalie almost breaks down, yet ends up ignoring his question asking how she felt when she was given similar artwork, the fact that Milchick can do nothing but follow her into the performance review highlights the lack of power he really has. It makes me feel sorry for him; even when he tried to broach the subject on a moral level, he was ignored. The sequence that follows also highlights his human qualities, such as empathy, and how being a person of color in corporate America can feel so subjugating at times, especially in his performance review.

Related 'Severance's 10 Wildest Moments, Ranked The biggest moments we allowed ourselves to remember.

Milchick's Performance Review in 'Severance' Reveals So Much About His Character