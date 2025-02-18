Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) is the villain Severance fans love to hate, and Season 2 has finally been peeling back some of the layers to his character. Now halfway through the season, Episode 5 highlights the extent of the vulnerabilities that Milchick tries to hide with his sparkling – but emotionless – smile, namely that he’s been making a lot of mistakes ever since he took over Ms. Cobel’s (Patricia Arquette) job as manager of the severed floor. Though he’s consistently demonstrated he’s one of Lumon’s most dedicated employees, the job is clearly starting to get to him.

From the bizarre Kier blackface paintings, to the ORTBO fiasco, to having to work alongside a child every day, Milchick is really feeling the pressure, and receiving a scathing performance review appears to be his breaking point. If his confrontation with Mark (Adam Scott) in the elevator is any indication, Mr. Milchick’s promise to “tighten the leash” is not an empty one, and he may be on the warpath soon enough.

'Severance' Season 2 Gives Us a Deeper Look Into Mr. Milchick