Have you managed to catch your breath yet? The whirlwind fourth episode of Severance's second season delivered on every promise, bringing to life the best episode of the season so far. After episodes 1 and 2 brought us back up to speed with the "innie" and "outie" worlds, episode 3 began to ask all important questions and raised suspicion over Cobelvig's (Patricia Arquette) relationship with the company and Dylan G.'s (Zach Cherry) tantalizing secret.

However, it was episode 4 that shifted this season of Severance into gear, with shocking twists and an intense secret-pouring scene leaving fans desperate for more. Well, you won't have to wait much longer as more Severance is right around the corner. So, without further ado, here's a look at what you need to know about Severance Season 2, episode 5.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 5 Streaming?

You can officially catch Season 2, episode 5 of Severance on Friday, February 14, 2025, making for the perfect Valentine's Day treat. Subsequent episodes are released weekly through March 21, 2025, with streaming of the upcoming episode available on Apple TV+ and all previous episodes available on the platform now.

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+, prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 4?