Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 6.While Apple TV+'s Severance has been home to a lot of twisty mysteries, one aspect the show is already providing more answers about is the outies. We've spent a lot of time on Lumon's strange severed floor already, but Season 2 has pushed past that boundary to reveal much more of what's going on in the lives of the company's severed employees — beyond Mark Scout (Adam Scott), at least. This week's episode, "Attila," clues us in on a bit more in terms of what the remaining members of MDR — and yes, we're still counting Irving (John Turturro) — are doing when they're not refining (or making use of their Lumon-approved hall passes to skip out on said refining). Dylan (Zach Cherry) may have ended up in a love triangle with his wife, Gretchen (Merritt Wever), and his own innie, while Irving navigates a somewhat awkward dinner with his innie's lover, Burt (Christopher Walken), and Burt's husband, Fields (John Noble). As for Mark, both innie and outie make interesting relationship strides this week, as Mark S. finally sleeps with Helly (Britt Lower) — the real Helly — for the first time, while Mark Scout finds himself thrown by a surprise encounter with Lumon heir Helena Eagan (Lower). But what's in store for Mark when his newly reintegrated memories bring him a new awareness of who this woman really is, and what she means to his innie?

Ahead of the premiere of "Attila," Collider had the opportunity to catch up with Lower via Zoom to discuss some of the most significant moments for both Helly and Helena in this week's episode. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Lower discusses what she does to get into each character's respective headspace, and what fuels that unique "Helly walk" viewers have picked up on. She also discusses which moments were improvised in "Attila," the multilayered meaning of the restaurant meeting between Helena and Mark, the biggest differences between her two Severance love scenes, and more.

Collider: It feels like you're getting to dive into a lot more variations of the character this season. There's Helena, there's Helly R., there's Helena pretending to be Helly. Was that an added challenge for you, or did you really enjoy getting to play all those different layers?

BRITT LOWER: It was a very exciting, five-dimensional puzzle to create with the whole team, really. It was a collaboration between the writing, how Dan [Erickson] and Ben [Stiller] and the other creative team members were able to craft the actions and the dialogue that make the first four episodes slightly different than how Helly R. might behave, and then matching that with the reality of stepping into her perspective, from Helena's perspective into Helly's perspective. It was very, very exciting.

Watching the discussion that's happening with this show week by week, a lot of people pick up on the smallest details, but one of the things that I love is how many people have pointed out the Helly walk. Are there other ways that you subtly physically delineate between innie and outie that people haven't picked up on yet?

LOWER: I'm just going to let the detectives be detectives. Our fans are so smart and pick up on things. I'm sure that they've got it under wraps. I love that they picked up on the Helly walk. Helly is always on a mission. She's always moving forward. It was very refreshing in Episode 5 to be back in her gait and to be moving through the hallways the way that she does. That's all I'll say.

You've talked before about how you made a lot of art to get into Helly's headspace, and I'm wondering if you have anything that you do to get into the Helena headspace. Do you have playlists, pre-scene rituals, anything like that?

LOWER: Yeah. I also did a lot of abstract approaches to get into Helena as well, including painting and drawing — and of course, playlists, just because we're dealing with a lot of subconscious in the world of the show and then arriving into the imagined circumstances that are built out. I felt like it was my job to fill up the subconscious space with a lot of imagery and less logical information and then move into the scenes with that kind of stored in my body, if that makes sense.

Britt Lower Reveals Which Moment She Improvised in 'Severance' Season 2 Episode 6

Getting into this episode, the first scene that I wanted to touch on is Helly's reaction to learning that Mark slept with her outie. It definitely feels like she's trying to process everything in that moment, but then she decides that she needs some space. Does she really need that time to process it by herself? Is that why she pushes away [from Mark] and goes off and sits alone for a little while?

LOWER: That time alone, I think, is really important for her. So much has happened in Episodes 1 through 4 that she wasn't privy to, and it doesn't even come out in 205, really, the extent of which it becomes revealed in 206. I think it's really reasonable that she needed to take some time to herself. That scene in the hallway that was so beautifully directed by Uta [Briesewitz], we wanted to let her really be able to be laid bare by herself, and to move through the cocktail of emotion she's feeling, and then come out on the other side of it in a very Helly direct way to go for what she wants and to reclaim what she feels is her autonomy.

That moment when she takes her shoes off in the hallway, was that in the script, or was that just a decision on the day to do?

LOWER: I just did it, and Uta... I think we tried it in a wide shot. We were just doing a wide shot, and I've always felt like Helly has had a hate relationship with her heels. She didn't put them on in the morning. She'd probably rather be wearing boots or something. Just to be able to feel her feet on the tile, I thought, was... she gets to reclaim that, at least, and then it leads to the next action that she takes. It was like, "Oh, I like that." And we really hadn't seen Helly take off her shoes, I don't think, in the series. The detectives will go to work.

Britt Lower Breaks Down the Differences Between Her 'Severance' Love Scenes

Image via Apple TV+

Watching this episode, I really noticed the visual differences between this love scene between Mark and Helly and the moment in the ORTBO. It's cool versus warm lighting. Mark and Helly are very visible in this moment versus the other scene where they're in shadow, very silhouetted most of the time. In hindsight, you can't not look at those two scenes against each other, but what was your approach, mentally, to what those moments of intimacy represent for Helly versus Helena?

LOWER: It's very delicate. Those two scenes are purposefully contrasted, based on what each individual has or hasn't experienced before. In 204, it's Mark's first time experiencing that kind of intimacy. It's Helena's first time probably experiencing the depth of that kind of connection, but I don't think it was her first time, so to speak. Whereas in 206, we know the roles are reversed a little bit. It's Helly's first time experiencing something like that.

So we wanted to contrast how opening up to another person for Helly R. is the scariest thing that she could do, really. She's such a brave character. There's no hesitation in almost every other part of her way of being, but when it comes to Mark, opening our heart to someone else and being vulnerable is... it's risk. It's a risk, because there's something more at stake there than just her freedom. What's at stake is losing the person that she cares the most about, so it's quite a vulnerable scene.

There's another moment in that scene that really struck me, which is Mark asking Helly for her consent before he touches her. Was that also scripted, or was that something where, in the moment, you and Adam decided that it was good to include a check-in?

LOWER: That was something we discovered on the day that felt appropriate for where they're both at, in terms of both having felt betrayed by what happened at the ORTBO and them wanting to be delicate with each other and to check in. So that came kind of organically as we were filming.

I do love the moment with the two of them walking down the hallway, trying to hide their smiles, but looking very self-satisfied in the moment. Helly asks Mark if it felt any different, and then he just kisses her, and it feels a bit like a role reversal of what happened at the elevator at the end of Season 1. He's initiating the kiss with her, as opposed to her initiating it with him. Was there any sort of discussion about what that kiss was going to look like? Was it always Mark initiating it in the script?

LOWER: I believe that was written, and that his kiss was an affirmation of her question as the... yeah, I think you said it. I think that was well said. It becomes, that scene... it's that moment after where they're just kind in the glow of having been together, and then Helly has this moment of doubt that... again, she's being courageous by asking the vulnerable question, and then he responds with an affirmation.

Britt Lower Explains the Many Layers of That Restaurant Scene Between Helena and Mark

Image via Apple TV+

It's a beautiful moment, but it's also juxtaposed by a really interesting one that comes later in the episode, which is Helena and Mark meeting in person outside of Lumon. She's been watching him leave work for a while now. We've seen these shots of her from a distance, maybe finding herself a little curious about him, and then this week, they come face-to-face at the restaurant. Do you feel like that was a meeting that she initiated, or did they just happen to be in the same place? I don't know if anything's by chance when it comes to Helena, though.

LOWER: I think viewers can surmise... Is that a word? I think viewers can surmise for themselves what she might be up to there, but what I found interesting about the way that scene was written, and the way that it was shot, was that they both discover something about the other person that they didn't know about. By the end of it, they're sussing each other out with each... each thing that they say has a few multiple meanings underneath it, and they're both trying to figure out which meaning the other person means.

I think it was one of the very few times on the show where Adam and I had two cameras over both of our shoulders. Typically, we do one person's coverage, and then we switch, and this was a chance... typically, they do that more with improvisation so that you can catch both reactions at the same time, which was really fun for Adam and I to surprise each other in that scene, and then the surprise gets caught on the other camera. I'm not sure if that's making sense, but it was a chance for us to play a little bit more between the lines and discover these characters discovering each other for the first time. There's something innate about their connection that feels like they've been there before, and yet it's brand new.

It kind of turns a little flirty at one point, with Mark joking about Helena taking him home to meet her dad and everything. Maybe you could argue there's something subconscious there, but at the same time, we know that Helena knows a bit more about the situation than Mark is aware of. From your perspective, did it feel like Helena trying to fall back into something like what they had before, even subconsciously, or was it just trying to get the measure of him outside of Lumon? What was your read on her trying to engage him that way?

LOWER: Helena's got a lot going on.

[Laughs] Yeah.

LOWER: Physiologically, these two have some sort of connection that becomes apparent, I think, in all of the iterations of them. So far, we've seen them in three different configurations. We haven't seen any Helly with Outie Mark yet, but it would be interesting to see how that combination, what their frequency is together. But yeah, Outie Helly and Outie Mark, it's an interesting one.

The mood definitely takes a turn when Helena brings up Gemma. What do you think her motivation is in doing that? Is she trying to offer sympathy in her own way, and not really knowing how to go about it?

LOWER: For Helena, she's always — especially in Season 2, having played Helly R. for the first four episodes has rattled her, and I think from that point forward, she's really battling two conflicting desires, like the ones that the company wants her to be moving towards, and then this new fire inside of her that has been lit by Helly R. and the ways in which she's curious about her own identity. In this scene, there's a lot at play. It's not just one thing. There's contrasting motivations, is all I can say.

During the ORTBO, when she and Mark are in the tent, she says to him, "I was ashamed of who I was on the outside," In the moment, we think it could be Helly, but then realizing later that it's Helena... that line has stuck with me ever since, because, to your point, it feels like there is a lot of conflict in her. Is the line between Helena and Helly becoming more blurred?

LOWER: That's a good way to put it, that there's a blur happening, and yeah, this whole severance procedure has forced an awakening within Helena and forced her to take a look at herself. To what extent she's speaking the truth and not seen is up for people to decide, but she's certainly having to take a look.

New episodes of Severance Season 2 premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.