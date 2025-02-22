Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 6.

One of the most mysterious aspects of Severance is that the audience knows only a little of what most of the world feels about the severance procedure. There have been some instances of people who are vocally against it — like Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) being refused a job because of his severed status earlier in Season 2. With his other professional ventures failing, his employment at Lumon has been his only successful long-term position. On the other hand, Mark S. (Adam Scott) agreed to work on Lumon's severed floor to escape the grief he faced after losing his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman), despite those like his sister, Devon (Jen Tullock), expressing their own concerns about the procedure.

These examples showcase only a few reasons why our favorite Macrodata Refinement team chose severed employment — but with any corporation, Lumon also utilizes recruitment tactics to draw in potential workers, especially when the job comes with a mandatory surgical implant in their brain. Lumon might very well use more traditional approaches, like Indeed and ZipRecruiter, but Severance's most recent episode, "Attila," just gave viewers a look into the company's most deceptive method of attracting new employees yet.

Burt Reveals His Lumon Origin Story in 'Severance's Latest Episode

In this week's episode, Burt (Christopher Walken) has invited Irving B. (John Turturro) to his house for dinner with his spouse, Fields (John Noble). Although Burt's innie believes he has retired, he was actually fired from Lumon for having intimate relations with a co-worker — which, of course, was Irving. After Irving's innie paid an unexpected visit to their home during the Overtime Contingency, Burt and Fields put the pieces together that Irving was Burt's mystery lover at Lumon. As awkward as the dinner is, it does inform the audience about why Burt decided to take a job at Lumon, and the reasoning is definitely unexpected.

The married couple explains that when they decided to attend a Lutheran church, the sermon that day was about severance — claiming that if you underwent the procedure, your innie would have a chance at salvation if your outie was too far gone as a sinner. Fields was worried Burt’s troubled past had him bound for hell, so Burt became a severed employee in the hopes that his innie could join his spouse in heaven. The most troubling part of the sermon is that it seems to go against everything religion is supposed to stand for in terms of someone being able to be forgiven for their sins. What's more is that Lumon apparently has its claws so deep into the infrastructure of the outside world that churches are willing to spread propaganda promising false salvation to create more severed employees — and, presumably, are handsomely rewarded for doing so.

This Lumon Recruiting Tactic in ‘Severance’ Is Based on Real-Life Programs

Severance is well-known for being a social commentary on how corporations seek control over their employees, and companies working in tandem with churches is something that happens in the real world. Collaborations between churches and businesses usually happen in order to work together on societal issues, provide community support, and champion practices both parties deem ethical with programs such as Corporate Social Responsibility, Public Policy Advocacy, and Investment Advocacy.

Corporate Social Responsibility, or CSR programs, involve churches reaching out to companies and asking them to consider certain environmental and social issues the church stands behind. Public Policy Advocacy is similar to CSR, except the two entities work together to lobby for legislation both parties agree on. Investment Advocacy entails churches investing in corporations that have similar views and standards to themselves, which seems to be similar to what is happening in Severance. However, Lumon's investment in the church, in turn, seems to be designed to gain new employees seeking salvation through the severance procedure. Churches are already corporations themselves, so entangling themselves with other powerful entities can definitely lead to more money-driven intentions, but proclaiming eternal salvation for accepting a job is a new level of devious incentive.

At one point during dinner, Fields asks Irving and Burt if they think the two made love while at work, claiming he believes innies should be able to discover love just like anyone else. This thought makes the difference between innies and outies even more complicated. While it is the same person, their consciousness is split into two, but would an innie having a relationship at work, when their outie is in a significant relationship, be considered adultery? And if this act is considered adultery, does it make the church's promise of the ultimate afterlife even more of a fallacy than it already is? Most importantly, it begs the question of whether Fields believes that Burt's innie is still worthy of heaven after this act.

This wild act of recruitment also adds to the many cult-like behaviors embedded within Lumon, especially around their founder, Kier Eagan, painting the picture that the innie version is a pure soul, one worthy of the grace of God. But the biggest threat beneath all of this is that Lumon doesn't just seem content to control its employees, but society itself. Not only does the company already have its own towns in which many Lumon employees reside, but it operates in 206 countries in this fictional world. Needless to say, Lumon is a dangerous company with dangerous motivations, and it's safe to say we've only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lows it will sink to in order to complete its mysterious and important work.

