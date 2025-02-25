Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Severance Season 2 has grown more complex than ever before, especially with the various romantic relationships developing. Every member of the MDR team has a romance that is now intertwined with their outies' lives. Not only are Helena Eagan (Britt Lower), Helly R., and Mark S. (Adam Scott) involved in a potentially messy love triangle (that may have gotten more convoluted by bringing in Mark's outie, too), but Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) and his outie's wife Gretchen (Merritt Wever) have been meeting and enjoying themselves. And then there's Irving (John Turturro) and Burt (Christopher Walken), whose romance on the severed floor ended in heartbreak when Burt retired. And now that Irving doesn't work at Lumon, both innies are gone. Yet, outside of the company, things are still complicated. With outie Burt married to Fields (John Noble), the series has introduced a different kind of love triangle that isn't really a triangle at all.

Severance's latest episode, "Attila," explores Irving's life outside of Lumon as he has dinner with outie Burt and his husband, Fields. After watching Irving and Burt fall in love on the severed floor, fans naturally want to root for them, but as Severance reveals Burt's long-standing marriage, it plants a seed of doubt. The truth is Burt and Fields work well together, though it is hard to admit, and it becomes even more complex given the fact that Fields isn't a bad guy. No matter how much fans enjoy Irving and Burt, it's strange to root against a perfectly healthy marriage, but the fact that there is no one to blame in this situation is the point the series is trying to make.

'Severance' Sets Up Irving and Burt's Romance in Season 1