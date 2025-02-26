Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

In Severance Season 1, one of the most fascinating relationships happens between the innies of Irving (John Turturro) and Burt (Christopher Walken). Watching their sincere and tender bond soften Irving B.'s pro-Lumon stance leads to one of the best moments of the season when he says he wants to "burn this place to the ground." Season 2 has continued this exploration and widened it to the characters' outies meeting, and seeing Walken take a bigger role in the show has been a joy to watch, with this latest episode, "Atilla" revealing more than ever about the character.

The dinner between Burt, Irving, and Burt's husband, Fields (John Noble), is one of those scenes in Severance that once again displays the show’s ability to blend both unnerving and charming tones in a way that keeps us guessing. Not only does it appear that Burt may have betrayed Irving in this scene, but what we learn about his relationship with Fields and his outie may hint at a darker character than we previously assumed, as well as a greater commitment to Lumon than we thought. Only time will tell, but Burt's character is going to be one to keep your eye on moving forward.

Burt May Have a Greater Loyalty To Lumon Than We Thought in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

The entire dinner holds an undercurrent of tension as Fields struggles to deal with the fact his husband may have another, stronger, soulmate in Irving. This tension hits its climax when Fields remarks that Burt worked for Lumon 20 years ago, and the reveal that severance was only implemented 12 years ago implies Burt was a non-severed employee who was promoted or moved to the severed floor within the company. The reason we assume he was still severed at this time is Fields' jab that Burt had a different "Lumon partner" back then, which links to their previous conversation about Burt having relationships with other innies. To arguably have been one of the first severed people in the world hints at a deeper connection to Lumon that we also seem to get more evidence of as the company begins a wider strategy against Irving.

During dinner, the newly introduced yet thoroughly intimidating Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) sneaks into Irving’s home and unlocks his suitcase containing his investigation. So much of this scene is frightening due to the subtle moments we see. Drummond doesn't technically break in, but uses a key he has on a large ring full of other keys, implying he has access to everyone's house, when the only other thing we have seen similar to this was Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) having a singular key to Mark Scout's (Adam Scott) house. Something else that makes the scene unnerving is that we don't hear Irving's dog react at all, leading us to wonder what Drummond would have done to keep the dog quiet and how very few things can stand as obstacles to him.

What seems to stand out as evidence that Burt is involved in this deception is when Irving leaves after dinner. Irving walks down the drive, leftovers in hand, with a shy yet giddy expression. Burt, on the other hand, watches him go with an ominous look as his smile fades away. The scowl on Burt's face could be proof of feeling conflicted about his feelings for Irving, Lumon, and Fields, but his active push to connect with Irving, such as when he inquires if Fields should come to his and Irving's next meeting, makes this conflict feel confusing. Furthermore, it feels unlikely Drummond would take such a risk if he didn’t know where Irving was that night and couldn’t guarantee how long he would be gone for, which would make Burt's expression either the reveal of his facade or still feeling guilt over tricking someone he cared about. Either way, as with much of Severance, it doesn't feel like the most simple explanation will be the truth, but something far messier instead.

Burt's Religious Views Could Hint to Him Having a Far Darker Past in 'Severance'