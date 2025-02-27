Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Nothing in Severance is simple. From its very premise, the show consistently gives us things many of us will have never seen or thought about before, such as how love transcends innies and outies, with Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) and Gretchen (Merritt Wever) becoming closer and more intimate during their visitation sessions at Lumon, as well as how the merging of two persons' memories would affect their perception of time. Somehow, these topics are becoming more complex even 16 episodes into the show, ramping up the conflicting desires for love between Mark (Adam Scott), Helena (Britt Lower), their innies, and Gemma (Dichen Lachman) in this latest episode, "Attila."

Severance gives us a thoroughly unsettling meeting between Mark Scout and Helena Eagan as Mark wraps up eating a huge meal at a Chinese restaurant. The motivations behind this meeting for Helena could reveal the multitudes of her character, and not only does the meeting briefly become flirtatious between them, but it could create a more complicated inner conflict than ever for Mark as reintegration proceeds. With the nuanced dialogue that contains deep subtext, the potential setups for the rest of the season could show darker sides to Lumon than he has previously experienced.

Helena and Mark's Meeting in 'Severance' Has Far More Chemistry Than We Expected

Image via Apple TV+

While Helena has been watching Mark leave work in previous episodes, with the show teasing a meeting between the two, it was shocking to see their outies interact so quickly afterward, and the fact the conversation has any romantic tension is even more surprising. When Mark and Helena flirt at the restaurant, they use rather sarcastic and dry humor to connect. They mention Helena bringing Mark “home to dad” (to which Helena replies that he would be “the first”), which also feels like a reference to the fact that Mark S.’s “first” time having sex was with Helena.

It's an encounter that also shares similarities to when Mark S. and Helena connected during the campfire at the ORTBO. Helena makes fun of the Dieter Eagan story by pointing out that it was really about masturbation, but it's this brutal honesty that Mark seems to find attractive about who he believes is Helly R., hinting that Helena’s sense of humor and personality are compatible with Mark on multiple levels of consciousness. However, an undercurrent of tension keeps the restaurant scene from being a fully romantic encounter.

Helena's Motivations To Connect With Mark Scout Are Fascinatingly Complex in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

Lumon enacts multiple plans involving the innies and their outie counterparts in the show's latest episode, with Dylan G. becoming closer to Gretchen and Drummond's (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) infiltrating and snooping around Irving's (John Turturro) apartment. However, it's fascinating to wonder if this meeting is one orchestrated purely by Helena or with Lumon's knowledge on a wider level. Her line saying she is "the head of the company" and therefore has full autonomy is false, as we know she was previously forced down to the severed floor when she didn't want to go. This points to Helena seeking more agency, and that meeting Mark is her own choice, implying a deeper connection was forged than Helena cared to admit between herself and Mark's innie.

However, the fact that this isn't a completely positive conversation points to a darker intention underneath a veil of innocence, and it's something Mark picks up on too. Not only is the moment of their meeting not an accident, but Helena's misremembering of Gemma's name, calling her "Hannah," could be taken many different ways. It's entirely plausible this is her facade of kindness falling, and that Helena genuinely didn't know Gemma's name since she didn't care. There is the other possibility that Helena knew exactly what she was doing, and was trying to provoke Mark into anger or just unsettle him. It's a fascinating moment to think about as it could also be Helena trying to minimize Gemma, pointing to Helena being more manipulative in her seduction of Mark.

'Severance' Could Create a Love Square That Forces Mark Deeper Into Lumon's Nefarious Plans