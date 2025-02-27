Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Some people I've spoken to have not caught the Severance bug like I and many others have. They claim it is too much of a slow burn and don't see where the mystery is going. However, this fails to appreciate the character and thematic exploration we get throughout the show. Yes, we are still in the dark about Lumon's true plan. But we have learned so much about characters like Irving (John Turturro), Milchick (Trammell Tillman), and Dylan (Zach Cherry), as well as exploring topics such as the work-life balance, and how an Innie with different circumstances may be able to have a far more loving marriage than their Outie has, a seen via Dylan's sessions with Gretchen (Merritt Wever) and the latest episode, "Attila" offers yet another fascinating look at how love can bloom between two innies.

This comes in one of the sweetest yet awkward scenes of this episode of Severance when Helly R. (Britt Lower) and Mark S. (Adam Scott) have sex for the first time – Helly’s being truly her first and Mark’s being his first properly informed version of sex after being tricked by Helena. The differences in how the scene is framed and choreographed make this one a far more sincere and love-filled version of the scene than when Helena and Mark had sex. Like much of Severance's supposedly slow burn, we have had to be patient to get to this point, but that has made this culmination of their relationship so much more satisfying.

Mark and Helly's Love Scene Is Unconventional Yet More Romantic in 'Severance' Season 2 Episode 6

Image via Apple TV+

It may have been the more traditionally romantic setting, but Mark and Helena's lovemaking during the ORTBO in the episode "Woe's Hollow" pales in comparison to Helly and Mark's use of a Lumon workspace. When they have sex during the ORTBO, Helena and Mark are framed in a luxurious and dark tent on a cold winter's night in the forest, with shadows dancing off the walls and their bodies. In contrast, Helly and Mark’s scene happens under a makeshift tarp covering a bright and abandoned office space. While the former feels more traditional, the latter is a far more significant setting for these two. Helena needs the exact perfect conditions to trick Mark, and the shadows in that scene help to highlight that, despite the seemingly romantic nature of the moment, Helena and the audience know the nefarious undercurrent present, as many had guessed by this point that this was Helena, not Helly.

In contrast, Helly and Mark’s love feels so pure that the environment no longer matters. With the bright office space, there are no shadows to conceal one's body or intentions, meaning a more open and honest display of these two sharing "vessels," as Mark S. puts it to Helly earlier in the episode. As Helly makes clear, she wants her own memory of this kind of intimacy with Mark, and the differences in their unusual setting help not only to make it more memorable but far more intimate and unique for them.

Related 'Severance's 10 Wildest Moments, Ranked The biggest moments we allowed ourselves to remember.

These Two 'Severance' Scenes Highlight the Trust Between Mark S. and Helly R.