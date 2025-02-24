Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Get it together, Seth. Severance superstar Seth Milchick’s (Tramell Tillman) recent performance review with Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) left him a shaken man, and he’s already begun the work to improve his image before the Board. In the series' latest episode, Milchick takes a good hard look at the man in the mirror and gets himself a new mantra. While that mantra is bound to grant him a boost in motivation to do well by Lumon, it stems from some wounded self-esteem, and fixing himself for the company might mean sacrificing his sense of self. Regardless of his personal journey, however, Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and even Burt (Christopher Walken) and Irving’s (John Turturro) outies had better watch their backs with this post-review Milchick.

Milchick’s Performance Review in ‘Severance’ Humbles Him Real Quick

Image via Apple TV+

Seth’s first monthly performance review as the new manager of the severed floor in Severance Season 2 Episode 5 reveals a number of complaints, or “contentions,” pertaining to his management style that leave him with his tail tucked between his legs. To start off the review, Drummond grants him a couple of positives, like the fact that he accepted his gift of agreeably disturbing Kier paintings “with grace,” and that he’s kept his attendance and urinalysis within the “excellent” range.

But Seth’s high self-esteem is not to last as Drummond lays out his unfortunate missteps, not the least of which includes submitting some of his daily logs with the paper clip installed backward. His “kindness reforms” and other humane (in hindsight) actions towards the MDR gang have earned him a mark against his standing with the company. After learning of the apparent error of his ways, he’d be an even greater embarrassment to himself to let his name be the source of so much disappointment ever again.

What Does Milchick Say to Himself in the Mirror in 'Severance's Latest Episode?

Image via Apple TV+

In Severance Season 2 Episode 6, after properly paper-clipping a stack of daily logs, Milchick asserts to Miss Huang that she is expected to “eradicate from her essence childish folly” if she wants to graduate from her fellowship at the company, to which she agrees and respectfully leaves. Once he’s left alone, Seth reopens his performance review packet to a page referring to his use of “too many big words.” Set on bettering himself for the greater good of Team Lumon, he stands himself in front of a mirror and manages to strip the phrase “You must eradicate from your essence childish folly” down to the single-word command, “Grow.”

Milchick takes his role in the company incredibly seriously, so it makes perfect sense that he would not only replace some words here and there but fully simplify such an articulate instruction to one ambiguous word. He could have easily been expected to stop his fervent reductions at “Grow up,” which might have made an acceptable replacement had he only been directing his words toward Miss Huang. But in staring himself square in the eye and repeating a guttural “Grow,” Milchick’s mirror scene dramatics take on a deeper meaning – while simultaneously checking this episode’s “unsettling scene” box. Not only will Miss Huang need to grow for this company, but Milchick himself will need to grow as well. The only way to improve in the eyes of Lumon and the Eagans (solid band name) is to change how he’s been approaching his management style. If he wants a better review, he, too, will have to grow. But what exactly will growth entail for the character?

What Exactly Will It Mean for Milchick To Grow in ‘Severance’?