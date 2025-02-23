Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 6.

There's no end to the mysteries about Lumon in Severance, and none of them show the company to be ethical. With the secrecy surrounding Cold Harbor, the extreme efforts to keep the innies apart, and the unidentified Board, Lumon spends more time hiding the truth than doing anything else. Yet among the many questions about Lumon, the presence of Miss Huang (Sarah Bock) is especially interesting, though the series has done little to explain it. The fact that the new deputy manager on the severed floor is a child has been raising everyone's eyebrows since the beginning of Season 2, when Mark S. (Adam Scott) reentered the severed floor to find Miss Huang and got no explanation as to why a child was working there. With Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) gone and Milchick (Tramell Tillman) promoted, the severed floor had a vacancy, but no one expected a child to fill it… at least no one besides Lumon.

Considering how Lumon exploits the innies, it's not entirely shocking that they don't adhere to child labor laws. Miss Huang has been the subject of many fan theories that would add to the company's misdeeds, including one that she is severed herself. While Season 2, Episode 6, "Attila," defies that idea, the truth is no less problematic. Miss Huang's history remains unknown, but the recent episode suggests that she is not severed, but an intern training to be a larger part of Lumon's work. This proves that Lumon is not only behaving immorally towards its employees but manipulating children into following their doctrine.

Miss Huang Is Revealed To Be a "Wintertide Fellow" in 'Severance'