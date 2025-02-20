The halfway point of Severance's second season is now officially in the rearview mirror, and boy did it deliver on many of its mind-bending promises. After the stage was set in the opening episodes for a deeper dive into Lumon as a race-against-the-clock investigation emerged, episode 5 wrapped all this up in a neat bow and drove forward with verve into the season's all-important second half.

With huge revelations about the entire company, and specifically the uncovering of a mole, truly putting the cat among the pigeons, Severance's impeccable ability to balance baffled bewilderment with a genuine sense of plot progression continues to keep it at the top of most people's watchlists. So, with that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know about Severance Season 2, episode 6.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 6 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

You can officially catch Season 2, episode 5 of Severance on Friday, February 21, 2025. Subsequent episodes are released weekly through March 21, 2025, with streaming of the upcoming episode available on Apple TV+ and all previous episodes available on the platform now.

Watch on Apple TV+

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+, prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

Apple TV+ Plans and Prices

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 5?

Image via Apple TV+

Titled "Trojan's Horse", Season 2, episode 5, was packed full of both questions and answers, with the fallout of the reveal that Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) had been masquerading as Helly R. this entire time, thus lying to her co-workers and acting as a mole for Lumon. Not only this, but, after Irving B. (John Turturro) was sacked for almost drowning Helena, it looks as if the search for answers was to come to a grinding halt. We find out straight away in episode 5 that, reluctantly, Helena must continue working on the severed floor whilst Mark (Adam Scott) investigates the Cold Harbor file. This is followed by the realization of a promise to give Irving a "funeral", with the MDR team paying their respects to a man they aren't sure they will see again. In typically strange Lumon fashion, a watermelon is carved to represent Irving's head at the service, a moment that took viewers off guard and stands as perhaps the episode's most memorable. In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, the Severance team were asked about their reaction to this moment:

ZACH CHERRY: I could never have envisioned it, but I loved every second. JOHN TURTURRO: I don’t even know if I'll be able to watch this. CHERRY: What's funny is that scene really was kind of strange. John wasn't there for that scene, and it was very emotional. BRITT LOWER: We missed you so much! CHERRY: Having this representation of you there was very impactful, honestly. That watermelon head.

For a deeper, spoiler-filled dive into the latest episode of Severance, make sure to check out Collider's full episode 5 recap.

'Severance' Season 2, Episode 6 Preview

It will come as no surprise to learn that Apple TV+ are leaving fans puzzled once again, with the above Instagram teaser for the upcoming episode 6 showcasing Helena taking off her shoes and giving us no other context. This has left fans speculating as to what may be her reasoning. Is she taking off her shoes to hide the sound of her footsteps? Could she be about to engage in another bout of passion with Mark despite him knowing the truth? The only way to find out will be to watch the episode, but it's fantastic to yet again be dealt such a mysterious teaser.

Another clue we have for the upcoming episode is its title, "Attila", clearly named after the infamous Attila the Hun, a ruler from the fifth century who slaughtered his own brother to gain full control over the empire. Could this be an indication as to the truth behind the story of the Lumon founder and Kier Eagan's brother, Dieter Eagan? In episode 4, "Woe's Hollow", the gang are given the origin story of Lumon, although several confusing embellishments made many think that this was merely a cover-up for a true tale much more horrifying. The mind-bending world of Severance will continue in episode 6, with just four episodes left suggesting that more pieces of this engaging puzzle will now begin to fit into place. A brief synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Bonds are tested. Mark continues on his path of discovery."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Severance' Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

Whether you're enjoying life outside of work or stuck within the confines of your professional environment, it's likely the one thing on your mind is how to plan your life around this already-iconic Apple TV+ series. Well, with that in mind, here's a look at the episode schedule for Severance Season 2.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency. Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 "Who Is Alive?" Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers. Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 "Woe's Hollow" The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend. Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 "Trojan's Horse" Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss. Megan Ritchie Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 "Attila" Bonds are tested. Mark continues on his path of discovery. Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 "Chikhai Bardo" TBC Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 "Sweet Vitriol" TBC Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 "The After Hours" TBC Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 "Cold Harbor" TBC Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025