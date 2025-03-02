Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 7.

Severance has several unusual episode titles, all based on a seemingly random phrase in the episode that, once the story concludes, viewers realize is a reference to the plot. Some are obvious, like Season 2, Episode 4, "Woe's Hollow," where the title is the location MDR visits on the disastrous ORTBO. Others have a deeper meaning, for example, Season 2, Episode 5, "Trojan's Horse," which revealed that an enemy, Helena (Britt Lower), was disguised as the innies' co-worker, Helly R., breaking their trust and threatening to destroy their mission, much like the story of the Trojan Horse. But the latest title, "Chikhai Bardo," is particularly meaningful. Though not especially familiar, the phrase not only references the events of the episode but could foreshadow several twists.

Season 2 Episode 7 has several major reveals as it takes the audience through Gemma (Dichen Lachman) and Mark's (Adam Scott) life together before her supposed death and shows where she is now. Gemma's fate has been an important question throughout Season 2, and the episode confirms that she is alive and held captive by Lumon as they test the extremes of the severed procedure. Sent into six different rooms, where she is severed into a new person, Gemma is under close watch. Significantly, "Chikhai Bardo" questions the differences between innies and outies (and Gemma's multiple innies), which plays into the layered meaning of the name. Between the definition of chikhai bardo in the Buddhist tradition and the way Gemma describes it in the episode, the phrase not only describes Gemma's life at Lumon but hints at what the audience may see next.

Chikhai Bardo Is a Buddhist Concept