Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 7.

Cold Harbor. These two words have been plaguing the minds of Severance fans and Macrodata Refiners since Season 1 of the hit Apple TV+ series. It is imperative that Mark S. (Adam Scott) finishes Cold Harbor. Cold Harbor is 96% close to completion. You know the drill. And you probably know what this Cold Harbor is, at least to some extent: it is a file the folks at MDR, more specifically Mark S., have been working on since the past season, a file that the upstairs people at Lumon really want him to finish. But what does this work entail? That, exactly, no one knows, not even Mark himself. "The work is mysterious and important," Lumon employees are told, and so they set on refining numbers on their computers, placing them in creepy bins, with no idea what it is all for. Like them, we, the viewers, remain in the dark — or, at least, that's how things had been playing out until this latest episode of Severance.

Devoted to the character of Gemma, or Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), "Chikhai Bardo" finally offers viewers some insight into what is going on with Mark's allegedly deceased wife. Inevitably, it also reveals a little bit more about this enigmatic Cold Harbor project. We had already been shown a screen with Gemma's face and the words "Cold Harbor" at the top, so it was not exactly a mystery that Mark S.'s current work is connected to her. However, by telling us what is happening to Gemma, "Chikhai Bardo" also reveals in what way the two are tied to one another and how nefarious Lumon's plans might be.

'Severance' Season 2 Episode 7 Reveals What Lumon Is Doing to Gemma

Image via Apple TV+

Taking advantage of the fact that Mark is unconscious after the latest phase of his reintegration process, Severance Season 2 Episode 7 gives us something that we don't get that often in the show: a flashback. In it, we learn that Gemma became an object of interest for Lumon after a visit to a fertility clinic following a traumatic miscarriage. A creepy doctor seems to be spying on her there, a few weird cards we've already seen before at Optics & Design find their way to her home, and soon, she is leaving for a house party, never to be seen again. Well, Mark, of course, believes he has seen her, or at least her body, since the cover story is that she died in a car crash. But the reality is that Gemma is trapped in Lumon's underground, in an area known as the Exports Hall.

Down there, Gemma is not the serene Ms. Casey we met in Season 1; instead, she behaves very much like a normal person, or, rather, a person fully conscious of what is going on with her. Accompanied by a nurse (Sandra Bernhard), she is taken from room to room, each of them named after a file that MDR is working on or has worked on. In a room called Wellington, Gemma's innie goes to the dentist over and over again. In a second one, marked as Allentown, the same name that appears on Mark S.'s crystal head located on his desk, the prize that he got for finishing his first file, another one of her innies is forced to write thank you notes with her non-dominant hand on a perpetual Christmas morning. In all the rooms, she's experimented on by a man called Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), whom we saw spying on Gemma at the fertility clinic. Creepy by nature, he becomes even more off-putting when he forces Gemma to tell him she loves him after she finishes her latest batch of thank-you cards in the Allentown room.

What we get from all this is that Gemma is being experimented on in a way that aims to split her mind into more than just one innie and one outie. Lumon's goal, judging from the fact that Gemma has a different personality and set of memories for each room, seems to be to divide the human mind into many different pieces, all devoted to specific unpleasant experiences, thus depriving people of a cohesive mental experience. While it is not yet clear whether Gemma joined this experiment out of her own volition or whether she was kidnapped by Lumon — at the same time that she wants to leave, she seems pretty resigned to her role in the Exports Hall — it is a fact that she has become the company's main guinea pig. To make things even more unsettling, the person conducting the experiments from above is none other than her own husband, who thinks she's dead.

'Severance's Latest Episode Only Gives Us So Many Answers About Cold Harbor