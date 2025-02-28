Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 7.Apple TV+'s Severance has no shortage of twists and turns, but Season 2's latest episode just got one step closer to answering some of the show's biggest mysteries to date. While Mark (Adam Scott) lies comatose as a consequence of his decision to reintegrate his severed memories, he flashes back to various memories of the time when he first met his wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), as well as their subsequent struggles with fertility. At the same time, we're finally made privy to exactly where Gemma has been inside Lumon all this while, being experimented on via several different rooms (and, apparently, several different severed personalities) by the creepy Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), with her whereabouts monitored by an all-too-watchful nurse (Sandra Bernhard). While we may have more of a sense of what Cold Harbor is, we're still no closer to figuring out how Mark — or his innie — is going to be able to save Gemma from Lumon's clutches, especially when she only remembers being Ms. Casey after attempting to escape to the severed floor.

Ahead of the premiere of "Chikhai Bardo," Collider had the opportunity to speak with Severance cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné, who makes her directorial debut with the series' latest episode. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Gagné discusses why she initially had some apprehension about both joining Severance and directing "Chikhai Bardo" — and what proved to be the turning point for each decision — as well as the challenges and blessings that emerged over the course of making the episode. She also explains why the flashback scenes were shot on film, her surprising connection to Mark and Gemma's house, her visual influence for the seasonal montage sequence, and more.

Collider: I read that you initially had some apprehension about joining Severance; when you read the pilot, you weren't really sure what you could do with it. What was the turning point that convinced you? Was it getting to work with Ben [Stiller] again? Was that only part of it?

JESSICA LEE GAGNÉ: It was a very, very clear moment. For me, the reason I was... I love Dan [Erickson]'s writing, don't get me wrong, it really wasn't him. I was really thinking from a cinematographer mindset. That's my story in general, with me and Severance. I think I've been close-minded for a very long time in my life, and then certain things happened, and this show has really helped me open up my mind because I had definitely been burying parts of myself. I feel like I went through my own version of what Mark's lived in my own life, which is weird. But the moment when I got excited about doing Severance is when I found this book called Office by Lars Tunbjork.

The office aesthetic, in the past... I don't think I had ever really liked what anyone had ever done. So, because I had never seen anything that I thought was visually interesting, I wasn't intrigued by... And I like to be able to craft, and I felt like I would be limited, not being able to design lighting in every scene or design something new, because I'm obsessed with never doing the same thing. And so, this was like, "Whoa, whoa, whoa. Four people sitting at some desks with some white hallways? I don't know." I feel like that's every cinematographer's nightmare. And then that book opened up my mind to the beauty of the office and what it could be. From that, I just kept finding more and more visuals that were just so interesting, and I really leaned in. For me, that was the spark, that specific moment.

Jessica Lee Gagné on Defining the Look of 'Severance' From Season 1