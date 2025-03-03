Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 7.

To say someone who plays a Lumon employee is creepy in Severance is like saying an athlete is fit; they wouldn’t be in the show unless they were. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), Michick (Tramell Tillman), and Miss Huang (Sarah Bock) are just some of the mysterious, threatening, or nearly disturbing characters we have seen throughout these two seasons. However, the latest episode, "Chikhai Bardo," introduces one character who stands above the rest due to his psychopathic treatment of Gemma (Dichen Lachman), which is both delusional and cold.

Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), who has been studying Gemma, is someone we technically meet at the beginning of Episode 5 of this season, "Trojan's Horse," wheeling a cart with dental equipment that he retrieves from Optics & Design. Benson isn't on-screen for long, but every moment is impactful, staying in our heads until he makes a fuller appearance two episodes later. The actor's command of his cadence keeps his next moves unpredictable at all times, as Dr. Mauer treats Gemma cruelly while also seeming to have a passion for her, revealing the true darkness of the character.

Robby Benson Makes Dr. Mauer as Creepy as Possible in 'Severance'

From the very first moment he's on screen, Dr. Mauer is unsettling in his whistling of the song, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," but the season's latest episode only heightened this freaky man, and it is no surprise Robby Benson that nailed his performance. Benson voiced the titular Beast in the 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast, and his command of his voice and tone plays into his character’s manipulative approach. When Dr. Mauer asks Gemma about the rooms she visited and reassures her she will "see the world" again, he speaks with the same cult-like manner we have seen other Lumon employees converse in, claiming Kier Eagan will take away all of her sorrows and ailments. Mauer's soft, almost lullaby-like tone positions himself as a kind doctor helping Gemma via the way of Kier, serving a higher purpose with altruistic intentions.

However, while he uses this same inflection in places such as the dentist and thank-you card rooms, Benson shows his ability to switch to a far more intimidating cadence when mentally and physically torturing Gemma's severed personality. When he forces her to say “I love you,” the threat comes purely from his cold body language and expectant tone, like talking to a child who has no choice in the matter. At that moment, the clear presentation of the power imbalance frames Gemma as a prisoner with no free will and Dr. Mauer as the abusive jailer taking advantage of the inequality — which tells us he does not care about how he gets Gemma to follow his command, only that she does.

Dr. Mauer May Have Planned Gemma's Kidnapping in 'Severance'

The flashbacks between Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma are undoubtedly the best parts of the season's latest episode, as director Jessica Lee Gagné swaps the typical HD style of digital cinematography for a more intimate film-footage style that emphasizes the love and comfort these two felt when together. However, during their first visit to the fertility clinic, we get perhaps the most chilling moment of the episode. As they walk in, Dr. Mauer walks past and definitively glances in Gemma's direction, which neither Gemma nor Mark notice.

We know Lumon owned the clinic due to their logo appearing on the intake form Gemma fills out, but Dr. Mauer's look at her implies an understanding of how they can use Gemma as soon as she walks in. It fills our minds with questions about how long Lumon knew about Gemma and Mark, and how long Dr. Mauer had to plan these torturous experiments that he is putting Gemma through now. If he had simply been in the building, it would have felt unnatural already, but that stare implies a more personal, sinister motivation behind Dr. Mauer's obsession with Gemma.

