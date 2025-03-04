Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 7.

It's honestly becoming difficult to find new words to describe the mastery with which Severance develops new and existing mysteries. Some have argued the show is too slow of a burn, as we don't know Lumon's overall plan after 17 episodes of television. However, this obsession with the bigger picture misses the plethora of colorful characters and the engaging arcs we get to witness, such as Milchick's (Trammell Tillman) constant teetering between sympathetic and manipulative in his newly elevated role at the company.

Even the argument that we don't know anything more about Lumon's plan has been somewhat disproven. The latest episode of Severance, "Chikhai Bardo," takes a massive step forward by showing us Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma’s (Dichen Lachman) past relationship, how it developed and faltered, and how Lumon's presence existed in their lives for far longer than we originally assumed. To be fair, we still don't know exactly what Lumon wants from Gemma or how they managed to convince the world she was dead, but how can you not be entertained by the fascinating information we are given, and the intriguing questions they pose?

Lumon Was Targeting Mark and Gemma for Longer Than We Thought in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

As "Chikhai Bardo" reveals, Mark and Gemma first meet at a blood drive when they're both professors, and their relationship immediately blossoms. It’s interesting to note that they, too, have the same dry humor seen in Mark’s other connections with Helly's (Britt Lower) innie and outie personalities, as they sarcastically remark on a student's drug-themed analysis whose title parodies All Quiet on the Western Front. Yet, despite the cute flirtation, the fact the blood drive is organized by Lumon, as we see the company's logo on the machines, teases their sinister presence from the start of Mark and Gemma's relationship, which only grows as time passes.

Again, while we are wooed by the romantic footage of a happy couple deciding to have a baby and Gemma telling Devon (Jen Tullock) that she's pregnant, Severance takes us on a dark and manipulative path following her tragic miscarriage. The pair attend a fertility clinic, and we see Lumon's logo on the form Gemma fills out. This would be creepy, yet the fact that Lumon clearly has their fingers in so many pies in this universe doesn't make it abnormal. What truly presents this as sinister is the fact that Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), who we see later putting Gemma through torturous experiments, initially walks past them. Whether you believe Lumon's mission began at the clinic, after the blood drive potentially allowed them to analyze Mark and Gemma's blood, or even sitting them together on purpose, Dr. Mauer's presence all but guarantees Lumon's vested interest in these health sectors and their later work with Gemma below the severed floor. When Gemma is sent cards that seem like they could be part of some kind of test looking at how a person perceives and reacts to images, this seems to be the final test for Lumon to determine if they want Gemma before bringing her in.

Related The 10 Most Mind-Bending Psychological Thriller Shows, Ranked Looking for some 'Severance' from reality? These shows are sharp as a knife.

The targeting from Lumon and the pure love between Mark and Gemma moves us away from one of the initial theories that Gemma might have used Lumon to get away from Mark. While their relationship is certainly tested, Gemma shows no sign of wanting to leave Mark on the night of her “crash,” even being the one to say “I love you" first and not leaving until Mark says it back. When she is told by Dr. Mauer at Lumon that she can see the outside world again after she goes into every room, her first thought is that she will get to see Mark again, and her escape also reiterates that she is not there by her own volition. What remains a mystery is how Lumon really took Gemma. Did they stage the crash themselves, or was it something they reacted to quickly enough to save Gemma from — or even bring her back from death? Still, knowing that Gemma most likely didn't leave Mark freely makes Lumon's mysterious experiments on her far more tragic no matter the nature of her disappearance.

What is Lumon Doing With Gemma in 'Severance'?