Since the first episode of Severance, one of the series' major questions has revolved around what the employees of Macrodata Refinement are really doing. Helly R. (Britt Lower) acted as a fantastic surrogate for the audience in Season 1 as we're all introduced to the odd computers with no "escape" button that produce endless streams of seemingly random numbers, yet elicit a specific emotional response for the refiners to sort into boxes that each had different categories relating to the four "tempers." It sounds ridiculous, but when Helly then sees her first "scary" numbers, it's an unsettling scene.

However, the show's latest episode, "Chikhai Bardo," reveals what these files, with titles like "Wellington," are actually related to. In doing so, Severance may have revealed the role MDR plays in the experiments conducted on Gemma (Dichen Lachman) and who knows how many others. We have a definite vibe around how the refiners' work links to severed emotions and triggers trauma, but we still don't know what Lumon's ultimate goal is, or how nefarious it could be.

Mark's Refined Data Goes Into Creating Different Experiments for Gemma in 'Severance'

While not all has been revealed, we know now that Mark S.'s (Adam Scott) work is directly linked to Gemma's different innie personalities going through stressful, if not torturous, events, such as a plane crash, the dentist, or signing thank-you cards at Christmas. When Gemma is led to the different rooms she enters, each one has a name that relates to a file that MDR has been refining. This leads us to wonder if the other refiners have their loved ones kept stowed away somewhere, or if it is this particular connection between Gemma and Mark that makes Mark so special, as he was also credited with the "freshman fluke" that earned him his light-up cube. Even if the refiners like Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), Helly R., and Irving B. (John Turturro) aren't experimenting on people they know, it's frightening to think how many people could be being put through traumatic situations like this.

What is fascinating to note is that Gemma cannot go into the "Cold Harbor" room until Mark has completed the file, hinting that he creates some kind of conditions for the room rather than analyzing Gemma's reaction. It is most likely connected to balancing the emotions the room seeks to elicit from the subject, as Mark sorts the numbers into specific boxes with the tempers as categories, but for what specifically: the room itself, or a new severed personality? Is Mark creating the conditions for the rooms, such as a plane crash or dentist appointment, to get a specific response, or is he creating Gemma’s severed personalities and imbuing them with certain traits? Once again, we have answers that breed more questions.

Mark's Refined Data Seems To Be Going Towards Lumon's Mission of Control in 'Severance'

Whether Mark is creating the room or Gemma's multiple innie personalities, the consequences for either are fascinating, as they both lead to the idea of finding different ways to control people in distressing scenarios. With Devon (Jen Tullock) idly referencing the woman at the birthing cabin who was severed to get through giving birth, we are invited to think about how Lumon could widen the scope of severance's potential. Whether life or death or physical, like the dentist, or social, like the room with Gemma signing the thank-you cards, Lumon could be offering people the chance of a pain-free life. Furthermore, if more innies have less time, only existing in a singular situation, Lumon could use it as an opportunity to argue for fewer innie rights, as they will have fewer human experiences than Mark S.

In the end, it seems that Lumon is moving closer and closer to societal domination, as we have seen how people like Mark Scout and Dylan's outie are relatively docile outside Lumon, as the company can pretend their issues are being taken away. Yes, Mark is now actively working to tear them down, but we saw that he was not like this until he learned of Gemma's survival. Whatever their end goal is, it’s tragic to find out that Mark is unknowingly contributing heavily to his wife’s suffering via cruel experiments she never fully experiences yet still feels the consequences of. When Gemma leaves the dentist's room, her jaw still hurts, and Petey (Yul Vazquez) tells Mark, in Season 1, that he believes innies and outies do carry each other's feelings, even when in the opposite personality.

Why Is Mark's Work on Cold Harbor So Important in 'Severance'?