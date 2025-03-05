Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 7.

The latest episode of Apple TV+'s Severance is as dense as it is heartbreaking. "Chikhai Bardo" depicts Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) history together, from their first meet-cute until her supposed "death." As the episode reveals, they were once both college professors — with him teaching History with a focus on World War I and her teaching Russian literature. The episode drops many nods to Gemma's past work, especially Leo Tolstoy's The Death of Ivan Ilyich and Hadji Murad. Like the couple's relationship, these novellas are deeply tragic, and, as always in Severance, they are also not simply idle references, and contain information that may inform Gemma's present and future through her past.

‘The Death of Ivan Ilyich’ Parallels Gemma’s and Mark's Journeys in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

Tolstoy is one of the most important authors of all time, and an icon of Russian realism in literature. That may sound difficult to read, but it's quite the opposite, as his works usually have an accessible and modern language, despite the dense subjects he often explores. The Death of Ivan Ilyich is one such case. The main character is an exemplary bureaucrat who hates his family and, after a domestic accident, sees himself in the long and painful process of dying. This leads him to reflect on his own life, until, in his final moments, he concludes that it was "not right," and that he has lived a life of self-interest and neglected human feelings like compassion and sympathy.

When Mark and Gemma first meet, she is grading a paper on the subject of religious conversion in The Death of Ivan Ilyich, and, later, Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson) mocks it during her captivity at Lumon — "Let me guess, he dies in the end," he says, but we actually learn about it in the first chapter. Through Ivan Ilyich's death, Tolstoy explores the concepts of "artificial life," one of self-interest and materialism led by societal pressure, and "authentic life," one of compassion and pity. In Severance, at first, it seems like Gemma and Mark led authentic lives before Gemma's "accident," while, at Lumon, they lead literal artificial lives through their innies. The truth is actually the opposite. Although Lumon sells them as an alternative to a life without suffering, being removed from society means innies don't face such pressures and, therefore, are capable of authentic lives, despite their torture and confinement.

After suffering a lot, Ivan Ilyich reaches enlightenment and peace by understanding the duality between body and spirit, thus conquering death and being at peace. In "Chikhai Bardo," both Mark and Gemma are also experiencing painful "deaths," of sorts. She is a guinea pig who has her true persona suppressed by Lumon, while Mark is possibly in the final stages of reintegration. Both of them are about to leave their old outer life, the artificial one, behind to become authentic beings, although in different ways. There is a lot of suffering involved on both sides, but, while Ivan Ilyich's death is eventually a triumph, Mark and Gemma still need to break free from their own artificial realities that have been imposed on them by Lumon.

‘Hadji Murad’ Hints at Gemma’s Past in 'Severance' and Why She's at Lumon Now