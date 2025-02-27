Minds continue to be blown as Severance's second season has passed the halfway point. In the most recent Episode 6, "Attila," more winding mysteries continued to be unraveled, with the puzzle pieces of Lumon, the reintegration process, and the mysterious "Cold Harbour" slowly coming together. With just four episodes in the season remaining, it's fair to assume that the upcoming Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo," will start to bring more answers than questions, although the show's writers do seem to bask in the glory of discombobulating their audience. With that in mind, here's a look at what you need to know about Severance Season 2, Episode 7.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 7 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

You can catch Season 2, episode 7 of Severance on Friday, February 28, 2025. Subsequent episodes are released weekly through March 21, 2025, with streaming of the upcoming episode available on Apple TV+ and all previous episodes available on the platform now.

Watch on Apple TV+

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+, prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

Apple TV+ Plans and Prices

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 6?