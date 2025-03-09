Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 8.

The latest episode of Severance has revealed an incredibly sentimental past for the rigid and focused character of Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette). We now know what kinds of strengths Harmony has been hiding beneath all those long cold stares and whispers. She was responsible for much of the framework for severance altogether, from circuit blueprints to overtime contingency to the various blocks on innies and outies. Finally having a clearer idea of what she’s really been bringing to the table (for decades, we might add), we can be certain that Lumon just lost a major ally after the most recent episode of Severance.

‘Severance’s Harmony Cobel Was Once Lumon’s Star Pupil

The cultish quirks that we’ve seen from Lumon authorities so far in Severance are not limited to one familiar Lumon Industries office building. In fact, the belief system was a foundational part of Ms. Cobel’s youth. Harmony worked at a Lumon-run ether mill as a child in the small town of Salt’s Neck, whose people lived under the strict government of the organization’s policies and teachings. She became a star pupil in the eyes of Lumon, as she attended the Myrtle Eagan School for Girls, and managed to show enough promise to win herself a Wintertide Fellowship with the company (which is where we see Miss Huang today).

In Severance Season 2 Episode 8, appropriately titled “Sweet Vitriol,” Harmony spends hours inside her childhood home ignoring her self-righteous aunt, grieving her beloved mother, and searching for something that only she could find: blueprints and designs that laid out the details of countless severance procedures. It’s then revealed that Harmony was the true inventor behind the groundwork for severance, as opposed to the company’s long-standing CEO, Jame Eagan. But due to Lumon sentiments seeping their way into the hearts of the townspeople, more specifically the notion that “Kier’s knowledge is for all,” Harmony never spoke up to claim her rightful credit under the threat of banishment.

Lumon Destroyed Harmony’s Family Decades Ago in ‘Severance’