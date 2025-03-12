Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 8.

The pacing and writing in Severance Season 2 feel different from Season 1. If some episodes don't explain key revelations, they're almost more “standalone” in how they change the setting and the characters who get screen time. The ORTBO is a disastrous field trip that finally exposes Helena’s (Britt Lower) lie, while Gemma/Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) earns a contained hour to herself for viewers to experience her fractured mind, and Season 2's latest is an origin story that brings the mostly absent Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) back into focus. Where all of this is building towards can leave your head spinning with theories, but there is one possible scenario that some fans might have started thinking about in the first half of this season: An unlikely alliance that could have what it takes to bring down the series' big bad.

The family empire that the Eagans have turned Lumon into is in danger of collapsing, and they don’t even know it yet. Right under their noses, they now have enemies on the inside and outside. While Mark Scout (Adam Scott) is ready to find his wife at all costs, his ex-boss has completed a road trip to fetch leverage that revives the power that was taken from her. Cobel and Mark have a common enemy, but do they have a common goal? That is the question that Season 2 will have to answer as it heads to the finish line and, with so much at stake, it could top Season 1’s pressure cooker of a finale.

Mark Is Taking a Risk With Reintegration in 'Severance' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

From the moment he learns that Ms. Casey and Gemma are the same person, in Severance Season 2, outie Mark's grief-stricken life has a spark of hope he never thought he would get. It even pushes him to undergo the risky attempt at reintegration by rogue Lumon surgeon Reghabi (Karen Aldridge). Although the Season 2 opening credits point to repercussions in breaking the severed barrier, if successful, reintegration will enable him to get closer to (fingers crossed) reuniting with Gemma. But there is already a setback after he falls unconscious from the side effects, leaving his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) feeling like she has no choice but to call Cobel for help. It's a very risky decision that also sends Reghabi fleeing for her safety.

The panic and fear of losing her brother cloud Devon's judgment of what might happen by getting Mark's ex-boss involved. After all, Cobel spied on him outside of work as his chamomile cookie-baking neighbor under the alias “Mrs. Selvig” — but that was only one transgression, of which there are many. Yet Devon might also be in luck given that Cobel's loyalties to Lumon appear to be broken. Early in Season 2, she is offered a useless, new position at her old place of employment, and when her demands to return to the severed floor are denied, it comes with a cold response from Helena.

“I think you've overestimated your contributions and underestimated your blessings,” the Lumon heir tells Cobel, before the ex-floor manager senses she is in danger. From singing the Kier anthem to speeding away from Lumon Industries in the Cobelmobile, Harmony has been on quite the journey, and, in Episode 8, the truth of her “contributions” to Lumon could be damaging to the Eagans. In other words, Cobel is the ally that Mark needs.

Can Harmony Cobel Be Trusted in 'Severance' Season 2?