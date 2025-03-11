Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 8.

Apple TV+'s Severance is full of complex characters, in part because so many members of the main cast exist as two drastically different versions of the same person, one inside Lumon and the other on the outside. Yet perhaps the most complex presence in the series is Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), the now-disgraced former head of Lumon's severed floor.

At the beginning of Severance, Cobel was the villain. Sure, there was always the mysterious Board and the Eagans, who ranked higher than her, but those were faceless enemies, and Cobel was right there, running the severed floor and enforcing the oppressive rules. She even spent her time outside the office spying on Mark Scout (Adam Scott) while posing as his quirky neighbor, further playing into Lumon's deceit and posing more of a threat to Mark in particular. Even as she pulled away from Lumon, I felt it served her right at the time. As much as she believed Lumon had wronged her, she wasn't on the receiving end of their worst deeds; more to the point, Cobel had been part of the problem.

However, Season 2, Episode 8, "Sweet Vitriol," changed how I see Harmony Cobel. The episode explores Cobel's past, revealing how her home, Salt's Neck, has been impacted by Lumon and the personal loss that still haunts her. This storyline proves that her character is far more complex than she initially seemed, and I actually feel bad for her. If she stays true to her development and becomes part of the solution rather than the problem, Cobel could even earn the redemption arc the series has set up for her.

Harmony Cobel Has Come a Long Way in 'Severance'