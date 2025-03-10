Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 8.

After vanishing for a few episodes, Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) is back in Severance with a whole episode to herself, and a rather shocking one at that. In Season 2's "Sweet Vitriol," we learn about her past as a child prodigy working at the Lumon Industries ether factory in the small town of Salt's Neck, which may have been bustling with life at one time, but now is in a sad and decrepit state, looking "older and frailer," as Cobel notes to her once-"chum" Hampton (Jacques Le Gros). It may be difficult to believe, but Salt's Neck was once very important for Lumon, and some of the company's greatest names made their mark there for better or worse — but mostly worse.

Salt’s Neck Is a Town That Was Once Important To Lumon

Image via Apple TV+

The town of Salt's Neck is first mentioned in Severance in the episode "Who Is Alive?," when Cobel, after running away from Kier, PE, passes by a sign informing us that Salt's Neck is 238 miles away. It's a frigid but naturally beautiful seaside town where Cobel grew up with her family, and where Lumon once had an ether factory. Apparently, the whole town was even smaller until Lumon arrived and actually built most of its infrastructure from the ground up, as Cobel's aunt Sissy (Jane Alexander) notes that "there was no town before the factory" after Harmony says that "Lumon destroyed this town."

Small towns becoming dependent on a specific business or company is nothing new, and, usually, the smaller the town, the easier it is for an industry to settle down and monopolize everything. That's what Lumon did in Salt's Neck, opening an ether factory and involving nearly every local citizen in its corporate life. It also opened schools, like the Myrtle Eagan School for Girls, where Harmony studied, in order to build up a facade of doing good to a community in need, but actually using them to indoctrinate children into corporate values and convince them that working at the factory was good for them, instead of being illegal child labor. Cobel and Hampton both worked in the factory, and, apparently, so did many of their relatives. Cobel herself was once a Wintertide Fellow growing up, same as Miss Huang (Sarah Bock), and was even honored by Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) himself.

Ether mills are especially significant for Lumon, as they were how the company began in pharmaceutics. In the episode "Woe's Hollow," it's mentioned that Kier Eagan (Marc Geller) had one himself, but, once Kier founded Lumon, those were his first buildings before the company grew to its current gigantic proportions. Cobel also notes to Hampton that "Kier and Imogene met at the ether mill" when discussing how Lumon's founder met his wife, who worked as a swab girl in an ether factory. She says it in a way that implies this happened at the same ether mill she worked in with Hampton; she was probably taught that at school, but, at this point, it's difficult to believe any piece of information that comes from Lumon.

What Lumon Did to Salt’s Neck Is Reminiscent of Real-World Public Health Issues