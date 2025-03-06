The mind-blowing Apple TV favorite Severance has dialed up the pace in the past few episodes, with the pensive saunter toward the halfway point exchanged for a twist-filled rollercoaster ride in Episodes 6 and 7. The most recent episode dealt with the aftermath of a major cliffhanger in Episode 6, as well as delivering the most revealing pieces of the season's central puzzle, in an episode largely considered the season's best so far. After Episode 7 finished on yet another mind-boggling turn, the tension has never been higher. So, with that in mind, and with three episodes left, here's a look at everything you need to know about Severance Season 2, Episode 8.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 8 Streaming?

You can catch Season 2, episode 8 of Severance on Friday, March 7, 2025. The final few episodes are released weekly through March 21, 2025, with streaming of the upcoming episode available on Apple TV+ and all previous episodes available on the platform now.

Watch on Apple TV+

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+, prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

Apple TV+ Plans and Prices

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 7?