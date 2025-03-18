Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 9.

Watching new episodes of Severance Season 2 every week for the last two months has been one of the most simultaneously enjoyable and stressful TV viewing experiences that I have had in quite a while — and now, with the season finale set to air this week, I'm dealing with a strong mix of excitement and dread. Ever since the ORTBO raised the stakes to a new high, I have been on the edge of my seat during nearly every scene. Season 2's penultimate episode continues that trend, as it has set in motion a number of storylines for the finale, leaving me uncertain about what to expect.

Mark (Adam Scott) is now in a Lumon birthing cabin as his innie, and is about to be ambushed with questions by Devon (Jen Tullock) and Cobel (Patricia Arquette). Dylan's (Zach Cherry) innie has requested to resign from Lumon and thus have his existence ended after his outie's wife Gretchen (Merritt Wever) cut off contact. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) finally stands up to Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) in an incredible moment for his overall character development (I can't get "devour feculence" out of my head, and I don't want to). Meanwhile, it looks to be goodbye for now for Irving (John Turturro), courtesy of an emotional scene with Burt (Christopher Walken) that truly wrecked me.

'Severance' Season 2 Episode 9 Reveals the Harsh Truth About Burt

Ever since that wildly uncomfortable dinner with Irving, Burt, and Burt's husband Fields (John Noble), one question has remained: just how deep do Burt's ties to Lumon run? After learning that Burt worked for Lumon before the severance procedure was invented (by Cobel, as we discover in Episode 8), I, like many others, was left wrestling with the possible truth about Burt's history at Lumon. Based on the conversation that plays out over dinner, it seemed as though he might actually still be working very closely with the company — to the point that he might not have ever been a severed employee at all. The season's latest episode, "The After Hours," addresses much of this, and it's... complicated.

The episode starts with Helena (Britt Lower) telling her father, current CEO Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry), that the situation with "Mr. Bailiff" is being handled. Sure enough, shortly after, Irving walks into his apartment to find Burt sitting there, looking through one of his notebooks. Burt reads an entry out loud where Irving suggests that Burt may have been involved in a number of recent deaths and disappearances, and where he hypothesizes that Burt worked as an enforcer for Lumon (Irving's instincts have served him well this season, evidenced by his uncovering that it was Helena, not Helly, who had returned to the severed floor). The scene feels so ominous, and while I've always loved Burt's innie, I started to worry that his outie was going to put Irving and his dog Radar (canine actor Ditto) in danger. When Burt confronts him, Irving seems to be worried about this possibility as well, because he quickly tells Burt that he doesn't feel that way anymore, and hesitates when Burt asks him to go for a drive.

In the car, Burt stresses that he never actually hurt anyone, but admits to Irving that he has been working for Lumon for a long time, and that they had him drive people to places to make them disappear, but that he never actually saw what happened to them. Burt has always known, to a certain degree, what he's responsible for, but he has chosen to remain in the dark. I'm glad that Severance provided a more nuanced answer about his character; Burt isn't simply evil, but those hints at dinner weren't just a misunderstanding. Lumon has made Burt complicit in some terrible things – and after this reveal, one has to wonder if he's the one who may have sealed Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) fate by hand-delivering her to the company. Now, even though Irving suspects that Burt might be disappearing him too, it turns out that Burt is taking steps to prioritize his safety.

'Severance' Season 2 Gives Irving Another Emotional Exit

Burt Goodman, I sincerely apologize for ever doubting you. Instead of driving Irving to a more sinister ending, as Lumon ordered him to, Burt takes Irving to the train station so that he and Radar can go into hiding. It's a relief to see that Irving will be safe — and Radar too, because, in any other drama show, the dog would likely have been left behind. It should be shocking that Burt would disobey Lumon and risk his life for someone he barely knows, but it makes sense, similar to when Mark took risks for Petey (Yul Vazquez) in Season 1. The simplest answer seems to be the right one in this case, and that is that maybe love really does transcend severance.

Burt tells Irving that he can't know where Irving is going, and that Irving can never come back, but Irving is willing to risk it all to be with Burt. Burt then reveals to Irving that he elected to become severed because he liked the idea of being innocent again, and he acknowledges that the innocent part of him fell in love with Irving (this was the moment where I started tearing up). In response, Irving says that he wishes he could remember their romance – and Burt says that it's probably for the best that they can't remember. Then, in a line that shattered my heart into a million pieces, Burt tells Irving that now he has been loved. The scene mirrors the one where their innies almost kissed in Season 1, but Irving wasn't ready then. Now, in a heartbreaking parallel, Irving is ready, but Burt isn't — so they say their goodbyes, and Irving and Radar get on the train.

