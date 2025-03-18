Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 9.

I’m always up to seeing how much more bizarre the world of Severance can get, and the show never disappoints. For every WTF moment, another becomes even more shocking, creepy, or uncomfortable. Sometimes, it checks off all the above boxes at once. Season 2, in particular, is quickly upping the number of those moments as it ever so slowly pulls away the curtain to give us answers we’ve been wanting since Adam Scott's Mark Scout first stepped into the elevator leading to the severed floor. Lumon Industries may be the epicenter of the show's weirdness, but it's not confined there. Severance Season 2's penultimate episode just had a scene that made me more uncomfortable than anything that's come before — thanks to a father in the running for "worst of the year," a strange meal, and one sentence in particular that sent me over the edge.

This ‘Severance’ Breakfast Scene Is Not a Good Start to the Day

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 9: “The After Hours,” exposes the outies' depressing lives away from Lumon premises. There are problems arising between Dylan (Zach Cherry), his innie, and his wife Gretchen (Merritt Wever), as well as an eerie car ride to an unknown destination with Burt (Christopher Walken) and Irving (John Turturro). Meanwhile, distrust between Mark (Scott) and Cobel (Patricia Arquette) culminates in a staredown inside one of Lumon's birthing cabins. However, none of those uncomfortable moments even comes close to what happens at the Eagan household when Helena (Britt Lower) sits down for breakfast, giving me bad vibes the whole time. The gross meal in The Substance almost put me off eating shrimp, but Severance earns the bad vibes I was feeling without getting sloppy with table manners.

The moment also doubles as a check-in between Helena and Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) in the wake of her innie's outburst during the Overtime Contingency Protocol last season. The breakfast doesn’t lead to any warmth between father and daughter; instead, the moment stays as chilly as the wintry landscape outside. Sitting opposite Helena, Jame prefers to watch her eat instead of partaking himself, and the scene only gets worse from there. Helena proceeds to cut a hard-boiled egg into smaller pieces, a sight that reminds me of the single Froot Loop that Rose (Allison Williams) bites off half of in Get Out.

Across from Helena, as she barely eats half of the egg, is the off-putting sight Jame Eagan creates, whose motionless posture can almost be mistaken for one of the wax figures from the collection in the Perpetuity Wing. The words he does say come out of nowhere: "I wish you’d take them raw.” Now, Season 1 reveals that Lumon founder Kier Eagan’s breakfast of choice was three raw eggs in milk, but the implications of the line tie into the show’s larger theme of how men control and use women for their own malevolent needs.

The Men of Lumon Continue To Abuse Their Power in ‘Severance’