Another week and another bombshell proves the life of a Severance fan is anything but comfortable. Just when you think answers are coming, a major revelation spins the entire concept of the series on its head, with Episode 8, "Sweet Vitriol," leaving many both desperate for answers and simply desperate for more.

The beauty of Severance has been its unflinching determination to never treat its audience as stupid, with twists and turns aplenty making this perhaps the most indulgent and unmissable show on television currently. Alas, all good things must come to an end, with Season 2 holding just two more episodes left in its hand. What will happen? Will we get those answers we so desperately crave? Here's a look at everything you need to know about Severance Season 2, Episode 9.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 9 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

You can catch Season 2, episode 9 of Severance on Friday, March 14, 2025. Streaming of the upcoming episode will be available on Apple TV+ with all previous episodes available on the platform now.

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+, prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 8?

Image via Apple TV+

Titled "Sweet Vitriol," Episode 8 of Severance's second season gave viewers their most thorough look thus far at Gemma (Dichen Lachman), revealing that she has been subjected to a string of tests connected to different projects for the Macrodata Refinement team. Although this might have felt revealing, it did leave new burning questions demanding answers, although many of those would have to wait as Season 2, Episode 8, steered towards Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Devon's (Jen Tullock) desperate attempts to involve her in the reintegration of Mark (Adam Scott). However, little did anyone know that Episode 8 would deliver the stunning bombshell that it was Cobel who in fact invented the Severance procedure, with a look into her past revealing much more about Lumon than we ever could've expected. Add this to her potential involvement in its downfall, and the choice to almost humanize Lumon hints at the possibility that it might all be about to come crumbling down. But what will she do next? Well, in an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, actress Arquette had her say:

"Here's the thing: all of the bridges are burned. Cobel has nothing to lose here. She's going to try to use her wiles and come up with some strategy and try to manipulate this situation as best she can, but the dangerous thing is that she's got nothing to lose."

Watch the 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 9 Teaser

Following on from the ending of Episode 8 in which Cobel seemingly pledged her allegiance to the fight against Lumon, with fans finally beginning to trust her, Episode 9, titled "The After Hours" in a reference to a classic episode of The Twilight Zone, will most likely begin with the trio reuniting to fashion their latest mysterious plan to bring Lumon to its knees. Alongside speculation about the upcoming episode from all corners of the fanbase, Apple TV's release of yet another ambiguous teaser, available to watch above, has kept minds boggled as Severance edges closer to a huge finale. However, rather than something avant-garde and typically puzzling, the above teaser instead showcases something seemingly innocent: Breakfast. Rather than simply revealing what an Outie likes to have for their first meal of the day, this is suggestive of Kier's long-standing teachings, a subject from which so much mystery still surrounds. Once again teasing the themes of the upcoming episode instead of the plot, Apple TV have got viewers on the edge of their seats yet again, with an overabundance of questions ready to be answered in the upcoming two episodes. A short synopsis for the upcoming Episode 9 reads:

"Mark and Devon team with an ally. Helly investigates further."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Severance' Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

With just two episodes left, it is important to remind oneself of the journey that brought us here. With that in mind, here's a look at the Severance Season 2 episode schedule.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency. Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 "Who Is Alive?" Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers. Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 "Woe's Hollow" The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend. Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 "Trojan's Horse" Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss. Megan Ritchie Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 "Attila" Bonds are tested. Mark continues on his path of discovery. Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 "Chikhai Bardo" An old romance intersects with a deadly present threat. Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 "Sweet Vitriol" Discoveries are made. Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 "The After Hours" Mark and Devon team with an ally. Helly investigates further. Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 "Cold Harbor" TBC Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025