Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'Severance' Season 2.

After a truly unbelievable sophomore season, Severance is now officially on hiatus until Season 3. Don't worry, though – it's not going to be another three-year wait, and it's officially been renewed. Season 2 of Severance takes everything that was great about its first one and escalates it to new heights, exploring compelling character dynamics, complicated discussions related to autonomy and the self, and some of the best episodes of television in recent memory.

There are a lot of deeper themes to ponder and interesting theories to consider while waiting for the next season, but now that Season 2 has wrapped up, it's worth looking back on each of the episodes in it. Ranking them is tough, as the season contains some phenomenal and incredibly inventive installments, and there is not a single weak episode in the bunch. That being said, this is every episode in Severance Season 2, ranked.