The Big Picture Season 2 of Severance has completed production, exciting fans who loved the first season's unique premise and captivating storyline.

Lead actor Tramell Tillman has joined Mission: Impossible, showcasing the talent and versatility of the Severance cast members.

With a 97% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the anticipation for Season 2's release date on Apple TV+ is at an all-time high.

One of Apple TV's biggest hits of the last several years just got one step closer to returning to screens worldwide. Key costumer Carol Deelay shared a photo on her personal Instagram announcing that Severance Season 2 has wrapped production. This news comes less than 24 hours after one of the show's biggest stars, Tramell Tillman, officially joined the cast of the next Mission: Impossible film. The series recently began filming at the end of January, meaning it completed principal photography in under two months. Severance premiered in February 2022 and boasts a nearly flawless critics rating of 97% and an impressive 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Severance received 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and won two, for Outstanding Music Composition in a Series (Theodore Shapiro) and Outstanding Main Title Design (Oliver Latta, Teddy Blanks). Adam Scott, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken were all nominated for performances, and Ben Stiller earned a nomination for his work directing the series. Creator Dan Erickson was also recognized with a nomination for his writing work, and the series was also acknowledged in other categories such as casting, editing, and even Outstanding Drama. While many of the awards ultimately went to either Succession or Squid Game, Severance still made itself known as a formidable competitor in the Drama category. Now that Succession has concluded its final season, the door is open for Severance to take its place as the next show to sweep the Television Academy Awards.

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 2?

Image via Carol Deelay on Instagram

Severance Season 2 dealt with major delays in early 2023 before finally beginning production and having to stop shortly after due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The series was renewed shortly before the Season 1 Finale aired on Apple TV+, but the volume of setbacks in the following months was alarming. Little is known about the plot for Severance Season 2, but Scott is confirmed to return as Mark Scout along with Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and Turturro. Jen Tullock, Tramell, Walken, and Dichen Lachman are also expected to be back in Season 2. The series additionally cast Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Bob Balaban, and more for new roles in the second season.

There is no official release date for Severance Season 2 at this time. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.​​​​ Severance Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Creator Dan Erickson Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Directors Ben Stiller

