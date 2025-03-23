Britt Lower has peeled back the curtain on an iconic scene in the Severance Season 2 finale. All episodes in the first two seasons of Severance are now streaming on Apple TV+, and while Season 1 left audiences on one of the biggest cliffhangers in modern television history — for nearly three years — Season 2 finally brings some resolution to the story. However, one thing Severance fans weren’t expecting to see in the Season 2 finale was a John Wick parallel, but that’s precisely what we got when Helly picked up the pen to use as a weapon against Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry). During a red carpet interview at Paleyfest with Collider's Taylor Gates, Britt Lower revealed that that scene was not originally in the script, and how it came to be:

“There was no weaponized pen in the script. But, I remember saying to Ben [Stiller] when Jame walks into the room, I was like ‘I think Helly needs a weapon.’ And we had a pen, so I grabbed the pen, sort of in a gut instinct. That’s how Helly is. She’s like ‘Here we go. Let’s go.’

Through its first two seasons, Severance has become one of the highest-rated TV shows ever. Season 1 of the series boasts a score of 97% from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and while Season 2 dipped slightly to 95%, this is still a rating that many other shows only dream of. Audiences were marginally lower on Season 2 than Season 1 — the debut season earned an 85% and the follow-up scores 71% — but these ratings come from less than 3,000 reviews and reflect only a small portion of the Severance fanbase, which has grown quite large through two seasons. Apple TV+ even announced earlier this year that Severance is now its most-watched original series ever, and while fans had been waiting on pins and needles recently for any announcement regarding Season 3, Apple TV+ finally delivered the goods last week.

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 3?