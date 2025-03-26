We've seen it all before. The thrill of the chase, the brave rescue, and the heightened adrenaline-fueled emotions get the better of the two characters, and a passionate kiss is unavoidable. However, for Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma (Dichen Lachman), this cliché moment is warped in the finale of Severance's excellent second season, as severance technology comes to life in the elevator and the two return to their innie-selves mid-embrace. This shocking moment was one of many twists and turns in the finale, setting up Mark's tense final choice between Gemma and Helly R. (Britt Lower).

For Scott and Lachman, this is likely the strangest and most technically challenging on-screen kiss either has faced. Needing to be captured with nuance and a deft touch, thankfully, the moment was in the hands of two terrifically talented performers, with the latter discussing the moment in an interview with Polygon. "We’re in such a small space, and it was one of those moments that we had the gift of time to just play with it a little bit to find the right balance," Lachman admits, adding, "I think we even played with different Ms. Casey reactions, and the way she would say her line, or the actual words she used."

The Severance finale had the world on the edge of their seats, as this acclaimed second season full of mind-boggling mysteries came to a jaw-dropping end. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the positive reception the finale has had is ultimately evident, with Episode 10, "Cold Harbor," receiving the coveted 100% rating, meaning that nine out of the ten total episodes in the second season officially hold this score to date.

Will 'Severance' Return For a Third Season?