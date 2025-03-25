Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

You remember Severance Season 1’s multicolored and shoulder-shimmying Music Dance Experience that quickly went south. You left Season 1 believing “Defiant Jazz” would be the series’ most simultaneously shocking and rhythmically engaging episode, hands down. But lo and behold, Season 2 has begun a battle of its own bands. Severance Season 2’s bombastic finale pulls out the big guns in a way that can only be described as “out of left field,” and I couldn’t be happier about it.

What Happens in ‘Severance’s “Defiant Jazz”?

Image via Apple TV+

In Severance Season 1, Episode 7, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) presents the Macrodata Refiners with a “Music Dance Experience” after Helly (Britt Lower) achieves a benchmark in her work. Milchick leans into his dance moves to the rhythm of Helly’s genre of choice, Helly bops along, shaking her single maraca, and Mark (Adam Scott) and Irving (John Turturro) shimmy to themselves in their own corners of the office.

The experience becomes persistently awkward, however, as Dylan (Zach Cherry) refuses to participate with the others, after recently being exposed to his outie’s son with no further explanation from Milchick. The festive and flashing colored lights submit to an overwhelming red as Milchick approaches Dylan in a boogie from behind to encourage him to lighten up. That’s when Dylan snaps and attacks Milchick, leaving his pearly white shirt stained with a pop of red from a bite to his arm.

The ‘Severance’ Season 2 Finale Gives Band Kids Like Me a Shoutout, but Also a Proper Cringe