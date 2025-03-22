Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

After some baby steps in Season 2, Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo", Severance has finally explained what the words "Cold Harbor" truly mean. Honestly, it is to be expected that the show took its sweet time in revealing the meaning of those two darned words. After all, Cold Harbor was by far the biggest mystery in Severance to date, and now that we all know what it means, well, we can all sleep better at night. With Severance's fate hanging in the balance — the show's third season was only confirmed after the Season 2 finale went live — creator Dan Erickson gave us an ending that could have served to wrap up the entire show, with Mark S. (Adam Scott) jumping into the unknown hand-in-hand with Helly R. (Britt Lower) and, of course, the resolution of the whole Cold Harbor plot.

While it is nice to know what Cold Harbor means and to see Gemma (Dichen Lachman) free from Lumon's evil claw, there is still much to be explored when it comes to the world of Severance. For starters, while we now know that all the files that Mark has been refining since Season 1 are nothing but new innies for his wife, there is still the matter of what kind of evil plot the other refiners are unknowingly working on. Files like Siena and Tumwater, refined by Helly and Dylan (Zach Cherry), respectively, also have corresponding doors on the floor Gemma was being kept on, but she never goes into these rooms.

We also know that Gemma has 25 innies and that Mark has worked on 25 files — the first of them being Allentown, a name that marks the room in which Gemma is shown writing thank-you notes over and over again with her non-dominant hand. So if all of Gemma's innies correspond to a Mark S. file, who are the other files about? What was MDR doing before Mark joined the team, and what have they been doing over the course of the past two seasons?

'Severance' Has Mark Creating Numerous Innies for His Wife

But, wait, let's slow down for a second. All of this talk about numerous innies and weird files needs a bit more explanation. So, while Mark's outie does tell his innie in the Season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor", that he has been mourning Gemma for two years, it is unclear when it was exactly after his wife's death that he lost his teaching job and decided to join Lumon. What we do know is that Macrodata Refinement already existed before he came into the picture, with Petey (Yul Vazquez) acting as the big boss. This fact also lines up with Dylan's comment about Allentown being Mark's "freshman fluke" — a file that he managed to refine in record time despite being a newbie. Now, the Allentown file is believed to be the very first room that was created for Gemma inside Lumon's walls. The poor woman trapped writing thank-you notes was the first innie that Mark created for her, something that is supported by the aforementioned 25 files to 25 innies theory: we know that Gemma has 25 personalities because Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), the creepy man experimenting on her, tells us so, and we have seen the list of files that Mark has refined.

Cold Harbor is the final file that Mark has to complete, and it's a file that Lumon is desperate for Mark specifically to finish, as, apparently, no one else could do it. It is also a file that will mean the end of Mark's business relationship with Lumon upon its completion. "Cold Harbor," the episode, tells us that Cold Harbor, the file, corresponds to a room of the same name on Gemma's floor in which she is told to dismantle a crib, in a reference to the traumatic miscarriage that she undergoes in Episode 7's flashback. "The barrier is holding," Dr. Mauer and Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) repeat — both when Gemma is face to face with the crib or when she's in the same room as Mark, which seems to indicate that Lumon is testing whether the innie has any memory of their outie's life. Lumon is exposing Gemma to things from her past in order to see if her new personality will have any response to it.

The most evocative of those things would be, of course, the miscarriage that drove a rift in Gemma and Mark's relationship. The fact that Gemma's innie has no emotional response to having to dismantle a crib that very much resembles the one she and Mark once had means that Lumon's severance technology might be more powerful than we once thought. It is able to go as far as the subconscious, separating people from their most basic instincts. This goes hand in hand with Jame Eagan's (Michael Siberry) speech about eliminating pain and with Kier's very own mythos surrounding his taming of the Four Tempers. Inside Cold Harbor, Gemma feels no woe about the loss of her child, no frolic about the baby that could have been, no dread over the possibility of never having a kid of her own, and no malice towards the world that has been so unfair to her. She is completely devoid of emotions. This, however, doesn't hold up when Mark comes into the room. Having Mark and the crib in the same place seems to be too much for Gemma, and she allows herself to trust this "strange" man and follow him into the unknown.

Still, all of this seems to indicate that Lumon is trying to create a "perfect" innie that will serve their purposes as a company better than the ones that now exist. After all, without feelings, the innies would be perfect slaves, unable to question the lack of joy in their lives and the horror of never leaving their work environment. What's even creepier to think about is that Lumon might be considering turning everyone into a 24/7 innie, cleansing the world of emotions in an effort to create a so-called perfect human that has full mastery of all four tempers. What exactly Lumon's plans are. regarding Cold Harbor is something that Severance can still explore. However, that is not the only doubt that remains up in the air after the Season 2 finale.

What Are the Other Files MDR Is Working on in 'Severance'?