Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

It's hard to believe that we're already here, at the Severance Season 2 finale, after so many twists and turns have played out to get us to this point. While some avid TV viewers were able to piece together some of the bigger details along the way — like what Cold Harbor really is, and what it has to do with Mark Scout's (Adam Scott) wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) — it didn't make the final reveal, delivered by none other than scorned Lumon manager Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), any less devastating. While Mark attempts to talk with his other half so they can team up to rescue Gemma, it turns out that innie and outie are far from being on the same page. As Mark S. ventures to places unknown inside Lumon after finally completing the Cold Harbor file, things quickly devolve into chaos thanks to a company marching band, an attempted goat sacrifice, and a cliffhanger that you might have seen coming. Now that the show has been renewed for Season 3, however, it's only a matter of time before we find out what will happen next.

Ahead of the Severance Season 2 finale's release and that Season 3 renewal announcement, Collider had the opportunity to sit down for a brief conversation with creator Dan Erickson about some of the episode's most significant moments. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Erickson reveals the meaning behind introducing the Choreography & Merriment department, why the fate of one character initially started as a joke in the writers' room, which scene he's wanted to write since the beginning of the show, and why Mark S. makes the choice he does between Gemma and Helly R. (Britt Lower) in that final scene.

COLLIDER: The conversation between Mark's innie and outie via the camcorder was one of my favorite sequences when I first saw it, and it's such a fascinating way to get them talking. It feels like the lines between innie and outie have been blurring across the board this season, but when did you decide that the story for Mark would build up to that particular moment?

DAN ERICKSON: That is a scene that I had been wanting to write since the pilot. I've just always had this question tickling the back of my head, which is what would these two actually say to each other if they had a chance to speak? Especially if Lumon was not there to police that conversation. I think that that conversation would've been very different if it had happened at the beginning of the show, but what we've seen is innie Mark coming to prioritize and value his own existence and his own identity independent of his outie. He's been on this journey where he's realizing, "You know what? I am my own person. I have this love that is important and that's extremely meaningful to me, and I have these friends and all this stuff and this sense of community."

So to suddenly be awoken by this guy who's only ever used him and been given just another chore, another thing to do basically, There's this sense of wonder at first of, "Oh my God, I'm talking to my outie. This is so strange. I've wondered about him." But I think it quickly becomes about realizing that this is not someone who values him. I didn't know if that scene would work until we saw it, because it was complicated to write, it was complicated to shoot. The editing had to be perfect because we really had to get the sense that this was a conversation happening in real-time. Adam just brought such magic to that scene, and that was one that truly wouldn't have worked had everybody not brought their A-game.

Choreography & Merriment just really encapsulates everything that is weird and surreal and funny about this show all wrapped up into one. Was that a case of thinking, "How can we top "Defiant Jazz"?"

ERICKSON: I can see how it feels that way. It didn't really evolve that way. We were actually trying not to do that. We were trying not to go, "Let's give Milchick another scene where he dances even more," because of what that scene meant to people, and we didn't want to retroactively cheapen it. But the band came across... initially, we were just like, "What would they do to celebrate Mark?" And I really loved this idea of a marching band because, on one hand, it's such a strange, frivolous thing with the big hats and everything, and yet it's people moving in unison, in a formation, in a grid, which is so Lumon. And also, I loved this idea of them having the signs that they put up to make Mark's face. Who is that for? There's nobody up there.

There were so many weird elements to it, and then it was just a matter of knowing Milchick was there, and it felt right. Milchick is not going to be there with something like this happening and not grab that baton. It just wasn't true to his character, and once we decided we were going to do that, we knew that Tramell was going to bring it, and my God, he did.

The Fate of That 'Severance' Character Started as a Joke From Dan Erickson

Image via Apple TV+

This week, we get the return of Mammalians Nurturable and Gwendoline [Christie]'s character. It's a tense scene to begin with, but the tension keeps brewing until we get that arguably brutal fight between Lorne, Drummond, and Mark, which, later on, culminates with Drummond dying in, admittedly, an accidental way. Did you always know that you wanted to off him this season, or was that something where, as the moment keeps escalating, someone's not going to make it out of this in one piece?

ERICKSON: That was something that came about late in the writing process, and the death of Drummond, to be honest, started as a joke. I literally said, just as a goof, "Well, what if when Mark shifted, he suddenly squeezed the trigger and killed Drummond?" And there was this moment of silence, and then Adam Scott, who was at the table, was like, "We're doing that. We're absolutely doing that." And it worked well with the story.

It was not always the choice to kill Drummond, but what we realized is that's the first thing that really goes wrong in outie Mark's plan, because he's supposed to have a guide. He's supposed to have somebody down there who can help him take him to the Cold Harbor room, and now he doesn't, so he's already on the back foot.

The ending is something I think people will be talking about, with Mark's innie choosing to stay with Helly. Admittedly, he does set Gemma free, but makes the choice to stay with Helly. Given what we've already talked about, and given that there is that previous scene between Mark and Helly where they talk about wanting more time together, does that decision he makes stem from knowing that they're on the clock in that way, so he's just trying to enjoy whatever time they might have left?

ERICKSON: Yeah. In that moment, they really have no idea what they're running toward or how much time they have. In their heads, it could be one more minute or it could be 10 more minutes or it could be five more years. All they know is in that moment, they don't want to stop existing, and they don't want to stop being together.

'Severance' Creator Dan Erickson Teases More To Come With MDR

Image via Apple TV+

One of the things that eagle-eyed fans picked up on early on was what was going on with Cold Harbor, what MDR was really doing. We do get the confirmation of it in this episode, but there were definitely theories that were running rampant in the weeks leading up to it. In knowing that there are more files that were being worked on, is the assumption that it was all Gemma the entire time, or is there a possibility that there were others that were being worked on — in terms of files that, say, Irving or Dylan were working on?

ERICKSON: [Smiles] I think that's a very interesting question. It's one that we thought about answering a little more, and then we decided to not, and so that's something that I am hopeful people will continue to speculate on.

Safe to say, if it is something that could be answered, it might come around in a future season, potentially?

ERICKSON: Potentially.

All episodes of Severance Seasons 1 & 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+, with a newly confirmed third season to premiere at a date yet to be announced. Stay tuned for the rest of our Severance Season 2 post-mortem interviews.