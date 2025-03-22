Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

The Season 2 finale of Severance has finally arrived, and with the premiere of "Cold Harbor" comes the resolution of several questions that have been hanging over everything since, arguably, the beginning of the show. Most importantly, we learn what the members of Macrodata Refinement have been "refining" in those files, and how Mark S.'s (Adam Scott) "mysterious and important" work on Cold Harbor — as well as all his other files — pertains to his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

While the finale starts with Mark's innie and outie being at odds over the mission to rescue Gemma from Lumon's clutches, Innie Mark does decide to do the right thing and save his outie's wife, with the two of them making a less-than-clean getaway as sirens blare and red lights flash. In the closing minutes of the episode, Mark S. sends Gemma through the exit door, but instead of going with her and surrendering however many minutes of existence he might have left, he chooses to stay behind with Helly R. (Britt Lower), leaving Gemma to beat on the now-locked door in vain.

Ahead of the Season 2 finale dropping on Apple TV+ (and the news that Severance had been renewed for a third season), Collider had the opportunity to speak with Lachman about some of her character's biggest moments in the episode. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Lachman discusses where she was intimidated by this season's Gemma-centric episode, "Chikhai Bardo," before diving into more details from the finale, from juggling multiple innies to accidentally headbutting Adam Scott during a pivotal moment to what Gemma is thinking in that last scene.

COLLIDER: I have so many questions about the finale and only so much time, but before we talk about that, there's another episode this season that is such a stunning showcase for you as an actor and Gemma, the character. "Chikhai Bardo" finally shines a light on what's been happening to Gemma inside Lumon and what she's been going through — not just with these tests, but on a personal level long before even ending up there. As an actor, how valuable is an episode like that in getting to play through so much of Gemma's past and present, and were you intimidated at all when you got the script and saw that this was going to be such a Gemma-centric episode?

DICHEN LACHMAN: Only intimidated in the sense that if I didn't hit those notes, the fans would be incredibly disappointed. [Laughs] Gemma's so fragmented throughout the series, and I had a very short time to really create this emotional anchor for everyone. Adam has obviously done such a wonderful job with the ghost of her haunting his decisions and everything that he does. The way he talks about her in his grief, that really helped set up an emotional anchor for the audience. To have one episode to really ground their relationship and who she was was exciting, but it was intimidating only in the sense that the audience has spent so much time with all these other characters that they've grown to love, and I just had this one moment, so I hope I didn't let anyone down.

Dichen Lachman Has Nothing But Love for Her 'Severance' Co-Stars Robby Benson and Sandra Bernhard