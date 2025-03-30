Severance has had some truly unsettling characters so far, such as Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander), Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), and Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry). However, most would class these people as psychological threats, whereas, this season, we were given our most physically menacing character yet: Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson). When the season started, Drummond was easily the most intimidating character Severance had introduced since Graner. So, it was a complete shock that this character's narrative was brought to an end the way it was in Season 2's finale.

Drummond may have died in comedic fashion, but it was also poetic. He retained his fear factor in the brutality he displayed beforehand, yet was directly killed because of the Lumon mission he and others are so obsessed with. It may be the last of Drummond, but we shouldn't think that we've lost his presence from the show. His death could mean we get someone even worse than him, and perhaps another challenge for the innies.

How Does Drummond Die in the 'Severance' Season 2 Finale?

Image via AppleTV+

Just before he is about to execute the goat as a sacrifice to Kier so it can serve as a guide for Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) soul, he hears Mark (Adam Scott) trying to access the export hall. When Mark tries to walk off, the way Drummond shoves him up against a wall with one hand immediately signals that this beast has been unleashed, with the innie having completed the Cold Harbor file. When he begins to choke Mark, his "frolic" tattoo is also visible on his hand — an instant reminder of the devotion Drummond has to this organization, making it believable that he will kill Mark by any means necessary at that moment to save Lumon.

However, this display of obsessive fealty is Drummond's downfall in the end. When Lorne (Gwendoline Christie) attacks him, and Mark eventually detains him, it is not only the people he subjugated turning on him, but the use of Lumon's own devices. Mark uses the gun originally designed to kill the goat to force Drummond down to the Testing Floor. However, as Mark explains he is about to become his outie, the ding of the elevator begins the shift too early. There are two ways to read what happens next.

Either Mark S. accidentally lets his hand go loose due to the disorientation of the switch, so the trigger pulled on his finger, or the anxiety Mark Scout would have felt about sending in his innie that day could have meant he was clutching his fist when he got in the elevator in the morning. Therefore, when he reawakens, his hand would tense up, resulting in his pulling the trigger. Of course, either one is an accident, but there is something so justified in the idea that it is Drummond's gun and the severance procedure that kills him, implying how it is often tyrants who cause their own defeat.

Drummond's Death Is the Last Thing We Expected in 'Severance' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

The way Drummond chokes on his own blood as Mark becomes aware of what is going on is hilarious. So is the slapstick nature of the head of security falling forward with his legs blocking the elevator door, which is key to how Mark and Gemma will later escape before Dr. Mauer can stop them. This kind of humiliating end completely subverts our expectations of a character like Drummond, since the previous assumption is that he would only be killed in some kind of rageful, all-out brawl similar to the one he had with Lorne earlier.

However, perhaps we should have expected it. While Drummond was frightening, and his fights with Mark and Lorne were proof of the bear-like strength he possessed, this kind of unexpected murder was the same thing that happened to Graner (Michael Cumpsty) in Season 1. While that murder was no accident, it was certainly shocking to see it occur so quickly. Some could argue that such a death could make us less fearful of characters like these, as they are shown to be mortal. However, it doesn’t rob them of their fear factor but rather proves how even the strongest cannot keep those who are oppressed in check once they're pushed too far.

Could Drummond's Death Lead to an Even Bigger Threat in 'Severance' Season 3?