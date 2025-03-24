Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

Apple TV+'s Severance is always a show that has you pondering things you never thought you would, among them: why are goats being raised underground by a sinister corporation? When Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. (Britt Lower) find a man bottle-feeding a baby goat inside the labyrinthine halls of Lumon, it seems like, perhaps, the strangest thing we would see — until we meet the rest of the department known as "Mammalians Nurturable." Not only do they have the creepiest name of any department in Lumon, but entering this place feels like leaving the sci-fi series we are watching behind and being transported to some kind of indie horror movie akin to Midsommar.

Multiple theories soon spread around the use of these goats. Could they house the souls of other Eagans? Is Lumon cloning creatures, with the goats being a reference to the first ever cloned animal, Dolly the sheep? However, in the Season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," we discover exactly what the goats are being used for. Not only is it as, if not more, creepy than you would imagine, with religious connotations surrounding the scene, but the choice of a goat is the perfect animal, as its links to innocence create one of the most satisfying rebellions we have seen in Severance so far.

'Severance's Season 2 Finale Reveals That the Goats Are a Sacrifice

Image via Apple TV+

With the stakes rising constantly throughout the episode, as Gemma enters Cold Harbor and Mark S. wrestles over whether or not to help her escape Lumon, who would have thought that a scene with Mammalians Nurturable would be one of the most tense moments of the Season 2 finale? Nothing is straightforwardly laid out, but it's possible to pick up on a lot through subtext alone. Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) exits the Exports Hall and, rather than walk down the hallway, pushes on the wall opposite him to enter a hidden room. Immediately, any worldview of Lumon viewers have shifts with the realization that the halls the characters have been walking down could contain any number of hidden horrors.

The leader of Mammalians Nurturable, Lorne (Gwendoline Christie), wheels a baby goat down the hallway and into this room, and it is finally revealed why this department exists. The goats are offered as sacrifices to Kier and buried with the body of whoever they have disposed of that day. Mr. Drummond asks Lorne if this goat has the right tempers to lead Gemma’s (Dichen Lachman) soul to Kier, and the scene emphasizes that this isn’t the first time Lorne has had to make this sacrifice, leading to the question of just how many times Lumon has attempted this particular mission with others before Mark and Gemma.

Religious Iconography and Symbolism Dominate 'Severance's Goat Scene