Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.Severance’s Season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," took a major step forward in terms of the innies’ progress in their battle against Lumon. Mark's (Adam Scott) innie and outie have finally communicated, and in teaming up, ruined Lumon's plans with the Cold Harbor case file by freeing Gemma (Dichen Lachman). However, because Mark S. chooses to stay with Helly R. (Britt Lower), as well as the fact that his outie killed Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) — not to mention the army that's been raised against Mr. Milchick (Trammell Tillman) — the innies have most likely made huge enemies inside Lumon.

The stakes for the innies are higher now than ever before, especially since Lumon already had plans to dispose of Mark S. following his completion of Cold Harbor. Despite Mark and Helly's defiant sprint through the severed floor halls, whatever happens to them in Season 3 could be something they wish they’d never asked for. Yet, there may be a tiny sliver of hope for the innies at the end of the tunnel; the question is whether they'll be able to last that long.

It's Unclear What Will Happen to the Innies After 'Severance' Season 2