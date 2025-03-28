The song from one of the most memorable scenes from the Severance Season 2 finale has been released in its entirety, even for those who don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription. Apple TV+ has dropped The Ballad of Ambrose & Gunnel by Theodore Shapiro, the song played during the Marching Band scene, in the final episodes of Severance Season 2. Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) calls upon Lumon’s Choreography and Merriment department to celebrate Mark Scout (Adam Scott) finishing Cold Harbor, but things don’t go as planned when he gets locked in the bathroom and the entire band turns on him. The Defiant Jazz scene from Severance Season 1 had long been regarded as one of the most iconic moments in the show, but the Marching Band scene takes the cake and is now Milchick’s best moment.

While not acclaimed on the same level as Season 1, Severance Season 2 proved to be more than worth the three-year wait. It will certainly be a major contender at the Emmy Awards, especially in the performance category. Season 1 saw Adam Scott, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette all nominated for their performances, and all could easily be in contention for more nominations, along with Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower. Both Tillman and Lower step into larger and more complex roles in Season 2 and handle it with grace. The show also accomplished some extraordinary things in the editing department that will likely see it awarded with at least one more nomination, if not more. Severance has already been renewed for a third season, but it’s unclear at this time when it will be released on Apple TV+.

Who Are the Creative Minds Behind ‘Severance’?

Dan Erickson is the creator of Severance, and comedy icon Ben Stiller is the primary director and is also credited for helping shape the show into what it is. Severance is the only project Erickson has written in his young career as a scribe, but Stiller has been working in Hollywood for more than 30 years. One of his most iconic roles to this day is Tugg Speedman in Tropic Thunder, the 2008 comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. He also directed the film. Stiller made his directorial debut on Reality Bites in 1994, and he has most recently directed 11 episodes of Severance, far more than anyone else who has worked on the series.

The first two seasons of Severance are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the series and watch Severance on Apple TV+.