This season of Severance has given viewers so many details while leaving plenty of things open-ended. Yet, approaching the Severance Season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," it felt impossible that there could be a final shot as intense as Season 1’s “She’s alive!” moment. But, this sci-fi thriller just keeps delivering, as Mark S. (Adam Scott) betrays his outie and chooses to stay on the severed floor with Helly R. (Britt Lower), rather than leave with a freed Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

Despite the shock of the situation, when looking back at the rest of the episode, this betrayal, or resistance, depending on which side you choose to support, was almost inevitable. In fact, there are many reasons to explain Mark S.'s choice. He feels neglected, paranoid, angry, and wants to be the one in charge for once. However, the most straightforward explanation is that he simply wants more time with the person he loves, and no matter how much this move may make viewers feel more conflicted, it is impossible to deny the rationale of his motives.

Love Fuels Mark S.'s Actions in the 'Severance' Season 2 Finale

Severance may be a sci-fi dystopian thriller, but at its core, it is also a story about the desire for and power of love. When Mark S. runs off with Helly, it is unclear where they are going; even Scott says, in the post-finale featurette following the episode, that he doesn’t think the two are thinking “10 seconds” into the future. Instead, it is a beautifully defiant sprint, not towards or from anything but one taken together, showing how he and Helly only care about each other, not the final result. Their end goal isn't about destroying Lumon or even saving someone else's wife, but maintaining a hold on what they love most.

Some may see this as unfair considering how broken Gemma is now, though there are valid arguments for Mark S.'s point of view. He most likely feels like Mark Scout has had an unfair amount of time with his soulmate in comparison, as the outie ironically points out in the cabin when they talk via camcorder. This also connects to the fact that Mark S. still feels like his existence pales in comparison to his outie's — as even the offer of reintegration is hard for him to believe will result in a fair split of their personalities, or if it is even real.

The Conflict Between Mark's Innie and Outie Is Only Beginning in 'Severance'