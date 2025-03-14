Severance director Ben Stiller has just confirmed a crucial detail about the upcoming Season 2 finale, which is set to air on Apple TV+ next Friday, March 21. The second season of Severance has been a hit thus far for Apple, earning scores of 96% from critics and 71% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has used both its talented cast and creatives to expand the story of Lumon Industries well beyond the office that the Macrodata Refinement team was previously confined to. There had been rumors circulating that the Severance Season 2 finale would be around 45 minutes long. However, when asked about this on his personal X account, Stiller disputed these rumors and confirmed that it will instead be 76 minutes, the longest episode of the show to date.

Severance tells the story of Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and the Macrodata Refinement team that works at Lumon Industries. To work in this particular department, employees must undergo a procedure known as severance, which splits them into two separate people with different memories. This sounds like a good procedure for an outie, but there’s never any way to know what your work counterpart (innie) is doing once they go down the elevator. Other members of Mark’s team are Helly R/Helena Eagen (Britt Lower), Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), and Dylan George (Zach Cherry), with Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) also working in higher level positions at Lumon. The show was written and created for television by Dan Erickson, and Ben Stiller has directed the most episodes in the series to date with 11.

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 3?