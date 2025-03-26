Adam Scott has revealed a detail about his time filming the Severance Season 2 finale that adds a new layer to one of the show’s most gruesome scenes. Mark Scout (Scott) gets into a fight with Mr. Drummond (Ólaffur Dari Ólaffson), and while it looks like he’s overwhelmed, he’s ultimately saved by Lorne (Gwendoline Christie), who lets out all her rage on him. Mark’s fight with Mr. Drummond leaves him bloody and battered for the rest of the finale, but not as much of this is TV magic as we thought. During a recent interview with GQ, Scott revealed that he got injured while filming this scene, but director Ben Stiller was so impressed by how it looked that he decided to keep it in the final cut:

"I mean, the truly dangerous stuff that requires skill was stunts, and they were incredible. I did hit my head on a wall at one point. Afterwards, I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait,' because I got slammed into the wall. I was supposed to bring my arm up—we practiced it over and over again—but I just got caught on my suit. [We] called a doctor and all that stuff. Ben [Stiller] was making sure I’m OK, then he came up to me a little later, and he goes, [whispers] 'By the way, so good,' so it’s in the show."

The Severance Season 2 finale caught the world off guard last week when Mark ultimately chooses to stay at Lumon with Helly (Britt Lower) instead of leaving with Gemma (Dichen Lachman), despite his ultimate goal all season being to break her out. However, breaking Gemma out of Lumon was always going to be more complicated than Mark was aware of, considering it would take the full support of his innie, who would essentially be deleting his existence if he let the two of them leave. Innie Mark has spent the better part of two seasons not only working with Helly, but plotting against Lumon — at least when she was Helly and not Helena — so it was always going to be a big ask to get him to say goodbye to her forever when the sole purpose he was created was to forget Gemma.

Where Could ‘Severance’ Go in Season 3?