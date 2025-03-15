Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 9.

Severance, at its very core, is a commentary on corporations and their need to control their employees. Lumon Industries is the overarching big bad of the series, even though their flagship discovery, the severance procedure, is meant to create the perfect work-life balance by dividing their employees' consciousnesses. As the series has exemplified in numerous ways, the evil conglomerate only intends to dehumanize the workplace, taking out a person's memories and giving them a clean slate to only focus on work. It's only human nature to resist forces like these, and the Macrodata Refinement (MDR) team has proven once before that their human spirit can endure oppression. In Season 2's latest episode, however, it looks like the band might be getting back together once again to stick it to the man.

Severance Season 2 has been centered around the mysterious Cold Harbor file Mark S. (Adam Scott) has been working on and its connection to Gemma (Dichen Lachman) on the Testing Floor. That creepy elevator at the end of the dark hallway has been looming over the entire season, even being included in the Season 2 opening credit sequence. With the Season 2 finale coming next week, it looks like the members of MDR could be preparing for another crazy scheme against the machine that is Lumon. While Irving B. (John Turturro) isn’t a part of the team anymore, he did leave his remaining coworkers the missing key to saving Gemma — directions to the Exports Hall, which leads to the Testing Floor, where Lumon is conducting horrible experiments on her that were explored in Season 2, Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo."

An Unlikely Alliance Is Formed in 'Severance' Season 2's Penultimate Episode

Image via Apple TV+

This time around, MDR has a secret weapon in Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette). Mark’s reintegration looks to be heading down a path similar to his former work bestie, Petey (Yul Vazquez), and his sister, Devon (Jen Tullock), called Cobel in the hopes that she would have the answers to save Mark. After a road trip to her hometown of Salt's Neck, which sent her down memory lane, Cobel finally realized her worth. We learn that she was the one who actually created the severance procedure, and Lumon forced her into middle management instead of giving her the recognition she deserved.

Given that current Lumon CEO Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) is taking credit for Cobel's inventions, she now has a chance at revenge — with the opportunity to team with Lumon's most valued employee in Mark's innie. Even though their goals might be different, and there's a level of mistrust between the two, Mark and Cobel both want to take Lumon down for the pain they've caused. Mark needs Cobel's knowledge of the company, as well as her status, to enter the Damona Birthing Retreat, where both Cobel and Devon can communicate with Mark's innie in order to get on the same page. Cobel needs Mark because he is Lumon's most vital refiner and the only one who can complete Cold Harbor, and Cobel wants nothing more than to soil that victory by any means necessary.

Will MDR Survive 'Severance' Season 2?