Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ phenomenon Severance has dived even deeper into the complexities of consciousness and the differences between the characters' innies and outies. Most of the employees of the severed floor, knowingly or not, went under the procedure to escape something. The one thing that wasn't accounted for was the fact that the severance procedure created a new person, for all intents and purposes. Yes, they might share the same body and mind, but the innies that inhabit Lumon's premises have their own feelings, goals, determination, and even love interests.

Severance Season 2 answers some of the series' looming questions — what the purpose of the mysterious and important work of Macrodata Refinement (MDR) was, the connection between the Cold Harbor file and Gemma (Dichen Lachman), and even the purpose of the goats from Mammalians Nurturable. But Severance wouldn’t be the series it is without leaving viewers yelling at the TV screen as the credits roll on the Season 2 finale. With Mark S’s (Adam Scott) innie choosing Helly R. (Britt Lower) over Gemma and Gemma seemingly escaping the grasp of Lumon, the now-confirmed Severance Season 3 is set up to bring a whole new dynamic to the series — but we still have some lingering questions of our own.

What Was the Actual Goal of Cold Harbor in ‘Severance’ Season 2?