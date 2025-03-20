If Severance Season 2 has taught us anything, it is that, in an age where film and TV so consistently spoon-feed their audiences, treating viewers without disdain and on the assumption that they are intelligent leads to record-breaking viewing figures. Apple TV+'s smash-hit series returned earlier this year to wide acclaim, with many calling this second outing a greater achievement than the first.

With nine episodes in the rearview mirror, just one remains, and it is definitely the most important of the bunch. After a second season that has toyed with the minds and expectations of its millions of fans, turning the passive watcher into a tin foil hat-wearing online conspiracy theorist, answers are finally a must as the season comes to a close. So, with that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know before the Severance Season 2 finale.

When is the 'Severance' Season 2 Finale Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

You can catch the hotly-anticipated finale of Severance Season 2 on Friday, March 21, 2025, with the episode expected to be a whopping one hour and 16 minutes long. Streaming of the upcoming episode will be available on Apple TV+ with all previous episodes available on the platform now.

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 9?

Image via Apple TV

After an Episode 8 detour into the life of Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), the central mystery of Severance's second season was back on track in Episode 9, "The After Hours." Now with better knowledge of Lumon's origins in their back pocket, viewers entered the penultimate episode with a broader understanding of the core mechanics whirring constant mystery, albeit still without any answers. The episode opens with Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) swimming in professional clothing beneath a ticking clock, immediately setting the tone that answers are on their way as time ticks ever closer to a bombshell as the Cold Harbor file is almost complete. However, on the day of said completion, Mark (Adam Scott) doesn't show up to work as we learn that Gemma (Dichen Lachman) will die if the file is finished. This results in a chain of events that sees Dylan (Zach Cherry) quitting his job, Burt (Christopher Walken) revealing a huge Lumon-related secret about his past and breaking into Irving's (John Turturro) apartment to transport him away, as well as many other moments that make all seem lost as Severance enters its second season finale.

'Severance' Season 2 Finale Preview

On March 18, a typically cryptic short clip was uploaded to Apple TV's X account in preparation for the upcoming finale. Available to watch above, the clip simply shows a baby goat, bleating seemingly in distress, as it is taken via trolley to an unknown destination, perhaps away from Lumon's Mammalian Nurturables division like a lamb — or goat — to slaughter. What this exactly means is still anyone's guess, with Severance fashioning a worldwide fanbase from this exact ambiguity. All is being kept cleverly under wraps, with the episode synopsis as vague as ever, reading:

"Mark forms a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand."

What we can still expect are answers, or at least we can predict them, with this show perhaps the only current series able to succeed without doing so. Even if the second season ends on a major mind-boggling cliffhanger, which some would like as it would hint at a third outing, we can rest assured that those in charge will deliver on those cliffhangers early into Season 3 with a plan clearly in place. This is something mentioned by creator Dan Erickson when chatting to Collider about the quick covering of cliffhanger answers at the start of the current season. In reference to the pay-off to the news that Gemma is alive, Erickson said:

"Sometimes on the show, the characters end up having the same conversations that we have in the writers' room, which is like, “Well, maybe someone would think he was talking about the baby.” But ultimately, we didn't want to spend too long on that because we wanted to pay off the Overtime Contingency. We thought the most interesting thing about it is that Mark does manage to communicate an important piece of information and also get an important piece of information, and that changes the status quo on both sides. All of a sudden, we're living in a very different world on both the innie and the outie side. So, we wanted to get him to a point where he was actively trying to make contact with his innie and ultimately trying to save his wife."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Severance' Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

For one last look at what has come before, here's a rundown of the Severance Season 2 episode schedule.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency. Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 "Who Is Alive?" Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers. Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 "Woe's Hollow" The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend. Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 "Trojan's Horse" Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss. Megan Ritchie Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 "Attila" Bonds are tested. Mark continues on his path of discovery. Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 "Chikhai Bardo" An old romance intersects with a deadly present threat. Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 "Sweet Vitriol" Discoveries are made. Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 "The After Hours" Mark and Devon team with an ally. Helly investigates further. Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 "Cold Harbor" Mark forms a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025