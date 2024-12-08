When the Severance panel started at this year's CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, fans suspected they were probably going to watch a trailer for Season 2. What they didn't know, however, was that Apple TV+ had another surprise in store for them. During a panel at the Thunder Stage, Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem) and series creator Dan Erickson went ahead and unveiled the first five minutes of the premiere episode, and luckily Collider was in the room and we can tell you all about it.

The scene starts with a moment we're familiar with: Mark (Scott) inside the Lumon elevator, but this time looking completely disgruntled. As the doors open, he starts running around the white corridors and does it for a pretty long time, to the point at which you start wondering if Mark somehow got lost in the void. He finds the wellness room, but there's nothing there. At one point, you see that there's a figure in a black tuxedo who is watching him, but we don't get a clear picture of who they are.

Finally, Mark arrives at his Lumon office. He discovers that the cubicles are now occupied by the new cast members, played by Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Merrit Weaver (Nurse Jackie), and Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch). Finally, he's welcomed back by Mr. Milchick (Tillman) as if nothing happened at the end of Season 1. As the trailer revealed, Mark, Helly (Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) are baffled by the notion that they'll just keep their jobs and even be rewarded for their behavior. Of course, we'll have to see how the new season develops to fully understand what's really behind the Lumon response.

'Severance' Creator Talks About Inspiration For Hit Series

Image via Apple TV+

Also during the panel, Erickson talked about the inspiration for Severance and revealed that the creation of the hit series was pretty simple: he used to have a job he didn't like – something that pretty everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and the sci-fi mechanics of the show hailed from the fact that, at that job, he constantly found himself wishing he could just jump to 5 PM to go back home.

Last week, Erickson teased Season 2 and commented that the new episodes are about the four main characters at their wit's end when "the bear pokes back." The creator also revealed that the new season is more mature and centers around the characters finding their own autonomy. The cast of Season 2 also features Jen Tullock (Perry Mason), Michael Chernus (Patriot), Christopher Walken (The Outlaws), Patricia Arquette (The Act), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), John Noble (Star Trek: Prodigy), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Somebody Somewhere) and Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast).

Apple TV+ debuts Season 2 of Severance on January 17. Stay tuned at Collider for more news out of CCXP.

