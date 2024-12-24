Good day to all Lumon employees; the Season 2 premiere of Severance is less than a month away, and Apple is celebrating the news by delivering a gift on Christmas Eve to fans of the hit sci-fi/psychological thriller series. Apple released the first eight minutes of Severance Season 2 last night ahead of the January 17 premiere, which is now available to watch on Apple TV+ for all those with a subscription. The first eight minutes show Mark Scout (Adam Scott) returning to work at Lumon for the first time since the incident in the Season 1 finale, charging through the halls and into the Wellness department before returning to Macrodata refinement to find all new employees before being greeted by Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman).

It’s been closer to three years than two since the mind-bending finale of Severance Season 1, and Lumon heads have been waiting on pins and needles to see just how Dan Erickson would continue the story of Mark Scout and his friends and co-workers at Lumon Industries. Season 2 experienced more than its fair share of delays and production issues, including filming being brought to a complete halt due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but now the wait is finally almost over with the Season 2 premiere on the horizon. In addition to Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Tramell Tillman as Mr. Milchick, Severance also stars Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman, and Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobell. Michael Chernus also stars as Ricken Hale.

How Many Emmys Did ‘Severance’ Season 1 Win?

Severance Season 1 brought home two Emmys for Outstanding Music Composition (Theodore Shapiro) and Outstanding Main Title Design (Oliver Latta and Teddy Blanks), and the series earned 12 more nominations, of which the wins mostly went to Squid Game. Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken all received nominations for their performances in Severance, with Scott being the only one in the Leading category. The show was also nominated for Best Directing (Ben Stiller), Best Writing (Dan Erickson), Best Drama Series, and several nominations for Best Editing, which went to Geoffrey Rickman and Erica Freed Marker.

Severance Season 2 premieres on January 17. Check out the trailer for Season 2 above and watch the first eight minutes of Severance Season 2 on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+