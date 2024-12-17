It’s been close to three years since the award-winning Apple TV+ series Severance debuted with a mind-blowing Season 1. In January 2025, the psychological thriller will return with its next chapter, which fans have gotten a glimpse of thanks to the trailer and snippet released earlier this month. Not to mention, with January only a few weeks ahead, TVLine has unveiled a first-look image from the second season of the noteworthy series featuring Mark Scout and Seth Milchick.

The former history professor and Lumon employee, Mark, is portrayed by Adam Scott, while Tramell Tillman plays Milchick, the supervisor on the severed floor at Lumon. In the latest Severance image below, Mark looks like he’s in trouble as he’s being led down the familiar white corridors of the Lumon offices by a serious-looking Milchick. Fans will have to find out what’s happening when Season 2 premieres on January 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the installment is teased as such:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

As the phoro clearly shows, Scott and Tilman are set to reprise their roles in Severance Season 2. They will be joined by the leading ensemble, including Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. New additions are Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), John Noble (Fringe), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Stefano Carannante (Blue Bloods), and Bob Balaban (The Chair).

‘Severance’ Creator Teases A “Darker” Season 2

As we all eagerly count down till Severance’s return, writer and creator Dan Erickson teased a “darker” Season 2 during an interview with Vanity Fair over a week ago while hinting at the characters’ growth. Erickson said:

"Season two, it’s a little bit more of an adolescence story. There’s more of a sense of finding your own autonomy and deciding who you are going to be, as opposed to who you’ve been told you are."

The showrunner also mentioned that the new season will see the characters face the consequences of their actions in Season 1:

"We very much wanted to put our heroes in a scarier place because season one ends with them poking the bear. They form this little rebellion, and they’re able to achieve a modicum of success with it, but the question with season two was: What happens when the bear pokes back? What’s the fallout of this victory that they had? I think, without giving much away, the fallout is dire."

Severance returns with its second season on January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for future Lumon-related updates.

